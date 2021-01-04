Samsung Galaxy S21 Series to Debut on January 14

Samsung officially confirmed the Galaxy S21 would debut on January 14. The South Korean smartphone company teased the arrival of next-generation Galaxy S series of phones on Twitter, and it also sent media invites. Going by the rumours, the Galaxy S21 devices will have three phones- the standard Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The three phones will succeed the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was one of the best smartphones launched last year and it will be interesting to see what Samsung has in store with the S21 Ultra. The ‘Unpacked 2021’ keynote will begin at 7 AM PT/10 AM ET. Amazon India and Flipkart created a landing page for the S21 series saying the devices will launch at 8 PM IST.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series: What to Expect?

The short teaser video posted by Samsung shows the triple camera module, which is also expected to be the only design change on the back. The Galaxy S21 is rumoured to have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, followed by the Galaxy S21+ with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will likely sport a 6.8-inch WQHD+ screen. All three devices are likely to have a punch-hole cutout on the front. The three phones will have the Exynos 2100 chipset with 5G support as well.

As for RAM and storage, the Galaxy S21 and S21+ might pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage, while the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage.

Samsung is going to make some major upgrades to the cameras on the Galaxy S21 series when compared to the Galaxy S20 series of phones. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ are said to come with a triple camera setup on the back. A 12MP primary shooter is said to be present on both the phones along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The third sensor on the phones will likely be a 64MP telephoto lens that offers a 3X optical zoom. On the flip side, the S21 Ultra could feature the 108MP HM2 sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a couple of two 10MP sensors. The front of the S21 Ultra will feature a 40MP shooter, while the S21 and S21+ could feature a 10MP sensor.

The Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra are rumoured to offer a 4000mAh, 4800mAh and 5000mAh batteries. Pricing and official specifications of the phones will be available on January 14.