Android 11 Update for OnePlus 7 & 7T Series Delayed

OnePlus already pushed the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update to its current flagship smartphone OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8. The recently launched OnePlus 8T arrived with Android 11 out of the box. Now, all the eyes will be on the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 series of phones. OnePlus apparently ran into a major decrypting data issue which means the update for the previous generation OnePlus flagships will be delayed. The company announced this news on OnePlus Forums in China and it is for HydrogenOS. Since OnePlus uses the same codebase for HydrogenOS and OxygenOS, the Android 11 update for global OnePlus 7 & 7T series will also be delayed. The Chinese company said it is working with Qualcomm for a resolution, as of this writing.

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro Android 11 Update Delayed

The four devices- the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro, were originally slated to get Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update this month. However, that seems unlikely now as the company ran into a software issue (decrypting data) on Android 11. OnePlus, in the forum post, also said it is working on a resolution with Qualcomm and the issue might be resolved within this week. If OnePlus manages to resolve the issue, we could see the company rolling out the first closed beta HydrogenOS 11 and OxygenOS 11 update to the four phones. But again, the closed beta release will entirely depend on how quickly OnePlus fixes the data decrypting issue.

This news will come as an unfortunate one for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series owners. OnePlus did a great job is pushing the Android 11 update to OnePlus 8 series within one month of the rollout, and even its latest OnePlus 8T is running Android 11 right out of the box.

The OnePlus 7T series arrived with Android 10 out of the box, whereas the OnePlus 7 series ran Android 9 Pie and later upgraded to Android 10 in September last year.

OnePlus’ woes this year extend further with the delay of Android 11 update for OnePlus 7 & 7T devices. Very recently, it said the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 would get only one platform update. And yes, the company is yet to release Android 11 update to the popular OnePlus Nord smartphone.

To recall, the OnePlus 6 and 6T picked up Android 10 update in October 2019. We are already past halfway through December and the company now announced a software issue that delayed the Android 11 for OnePlus 7 range of devices. Hopefully, OnePlus fixes the issue and releases the update at the earliest.