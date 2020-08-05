OnePlus Announces OxygenOS 11, Final Developer Preview Coming on August 10

OxygenOS is the operating system which OnePlus devices use. OnePlus has been working on a new version of OxygenOS which is OxygenOS 11. It will be based on Android 11. Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus announced in the community forum that OnePlus is soon going to release the OxygenOS 11. Currently, the company is working on the final Developer Preview. The preview build will be released on August 10. After the expert developers remove all the major bugs, the OxygenOS 11 open beta will be released as well. It will be just like the HydrogenOS 11 which will be released for China.

OxygenOS 11 to Bring Some Fresh Changes to Design

Pete Lau said that OnePlus will be bringing some fresh design elements and some very highly anticipated features with the OxygenOS 11. All the new features introduced are taken directly from the community’s requests. There is an Open Ears forum as well as IDEAS platform launched by OnePlus earlier this year. It helps the Chinese smartphone manufacturer to understand what people want from their smartphones.

Lau added that while OnePlus will be making tweaks to the design of OxygenOS 11 making it look different than the previous versions of OxygenOS, it will still retain its core qualities. The OxygenOS 11 will be super smooth to navigate through, will come with a clean UI and will offer a ton of customisations.

There is no confirmation about when the stable update of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 will come out but one thing is for sure, it won’t take very long. After sufficient testing is done and all the bugs are removed and the package is optimised, OnePlus will start rolling out the stable OxygenOS 11 for the users.

The HydrogenOS 11 developer preview will be released on August 10 at 2 PM China’s local time (11:30 AM IST). The developer preview of HydrogenOS 11 will give us a good idea about how the OxygenOS 11 will look and what all new features will be coming with the update.