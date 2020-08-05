Bharti Airtel Partners With AWS to Deliver Cloud Solutions to SMEs in India

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel today announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in India. This partnership aims to deliver a wide range of innovative cloud solutions to large enterprise and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers in the country. According to Bharti Airtel, it is currently serving over 2,500 large enterprises and more than a million emerging businesses and companies with an integrated product portfolio like Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business.

Airtel-AWS Partnership: What it Offers to SMEs?

Through multiple strategic alliances, Airtel Cloud already provides data centre services, managed services, and cloud services to top India and global enterprises, start-ups, SMEs and governments.

Bharti Airtel stated that Airtel Cloud would build an AWS Cloud Practice supported by AWS Professional Services, as well as develop differentiated Airtel Cloud products leveraging AWS services, Airtel’s own data centre capabilities and Airtel’s network and telecom offerings. Airtel enterprise customers will benefit from an integrated sales, consulting, and support approach from both companies.

Furthermore, Airtel also stated that its Cloud solution would provide customers with a range of AWS services including Windows on AWS, SAP on AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS, database migration, and security and risk governance solutions.

“At Airtel, our endeavour is to enable enterprise customers to stay focused on their core businesses while we drive end-to-end digital transformation for them. As part of their cloud adoption journey, enterprises are looking for agility, faster migration from legacy systems, and want to work with trusted partners who have the experience and depth in doing this. This collaboration brings AWS, the world’s leading cloud platform, together with Airtel’s deep reach and proven expertise in handling network, data centres, security, and cloud as an integrated solution.” said Harmeen Mehta, CIO & Head – Cloud and Security Business, Bharti Airtel.

Additionally, Airtel leverages AWS services for the development of its digital applications. Airtel is also an AWS Direct Connect Delivery Partner.