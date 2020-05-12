Airtel Picks IBM and Red Hat to Lay Framework for 5G Ready Cloud Network

Dynamic portfolio of IBM and Red Hat will open multiple revenue streams for Airtel in future. Also, it will help Airtel to monetise their 4G network efficiently

By May 12th, 2020 AT 9:59 AM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Bharti Airtel has selected the global software giant IBM and Red Hat to build a new 5G ready network cloud. By using the portfolio of IBM and Red Hat which offers cognitive enterprise capabilities, Bharti Airtel will start working on its next-generation network, analytical tools and enterprise services on the cloud software which is based on open standards. Similar to this deal, Bharti Airtel has signed a multi-year agreement with Nokia to strengthen its 4G networks and lay the foundation of 5G capabilities in India. With the new dynamic portfolio of IBM and Red Hat, Bharti Airtel will give tough competition to its rival Reliance Jio who is the largest telecom operator in India.

    IBM and Red Hat Deal will help Airtel to transform into Digital Service Provider

    Randeep Sekhon, who is the CTO of Bharti Airtel, stated that the telco would achieve its goal of making their network future-ready and enable them to serve the increased demand for data consumption. Similarly, Sandip Patel, who is the General Manager of IBM India and South Asia, stated that the creation of this cloud would help Airtel to create new services and capabilities. The deal will also help the telco giant to monetise their 4G network efficiently beside running for 5G. Patel also noted that with the effect of the agreement, Airtel would be able to transform itself from a communication service provider to digital service provider.

    Airtel Will Open Multiple Avenues for Future

    Sanchit Vir Gogia who is the Founder and CEO of greyhound research stated that the deal would help the Airtel to deliver more responsive networks and then use Artificial Intelligence to cater to the growing demand of needs and new services at the right time. Airtel in future will open hybrid cloud platform with the help of IBM and Red Hat which will offer new services and features to customers like gaming, remote media production and enterprise services. Not only this, but Bharti Airtel will also enjoy multiple revenue streams in future. Since digital connectivity is the most demanding service, Bharti Airtel’s deal with IBM and Red Hat will fulfil the needs of its customers.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Binge+ Now Available for Rs 3999 With 6 Months Free Subscription to Tata Sky Binge

    Tata Sky on Tuesday announced that its Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) would be available to consumers for a price of...

    module-4-img

    Airtel Picks IBM and Red Hat to Lay Framework for 5G Ready Cloud Network

    Bharti Airtel has selected the global software giant IBM and Red Hat to build a new 5G ready network cloud....

    module-4-img

    Airtel Broadband Unlimited Data Add-On: Costs Just Rs 299 per Month and Valid Across All Plans

    Internet has become one of the most important things for people throughout the world. Without it, most people’s work would...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone RedX Postpaid Plan Price Hiked to Rs 1099 Along With New Commercial Usage Policy

    module-4-img

    Facebook Rolling Out New Dark Mode and User Interface for Website Users Globally

    module-4-img

    Dish TV and D2h Subscribers Pay the Least NCF Charges for Multi TV Connection

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio No Longer Offering 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Voucher