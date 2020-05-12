Airtel Picks IBM and Red Hat to Lay Framework for 5G Ready Cloud Network

Bharti Airtel has selected the global software giant IBM and Red Hat to build a new 5G ready network cloud. By using the portfolio of IBM and Red Hat which offers cognitive enterprise capabilities, Bharti Airtel will start working on its next-generation network, analytical tools and enterprise services on the cloud software which is based on open standards. Similar to this deal, Bharti Airtel has signed a multi-year agreement with Nokia to strengthen its 4G networks and lay the foundation of 5G capabilities in India. With the new dynamic portfolio of IBM and Red Hat, Bharti Airtel will give tough competition to its rival Reliance Jio who is the largest telecom operator in India.

IBM and Red Hat Deal will help Airtel to transform into Digital Service Provider

Randeep Sekhon, who is the CTO of Bharti Airtel, stated that the telco would achieve its goal of making their network future-ready and enable them to serve the increased demand for data consumption. Similarly, Sandip Patel, who is the General Manager of IBM India and South Asia, stated that the creation of this cloud would help Airtel to create new services and capabilities. The deal will also help the telco giant to monetise their 4G network efficiently beside running for 5G. Patel also noted that with the effect of the agreement, Airtel would be able to transform itself from a communication service provider to digital service provider.

Airtel Will Open Multiple Avenues for Future

Sanchit Vir Gogia who is the Founder and CEO of greyhound research stated that the deal would help the Airtel to deliver more responsive networks and then use Artificial Intelligence to cater to the growing demand of needs and new services at the right time. Airtel in future will open hybrid cloud platform with the help of IBM and Red Hat which will offer new services and features to customers like gaming, remote media production and enterprise services. Not only this, but Bharti Airtel will also enjoy multiple revenue streams in future. Since digital connectivity is the most demanding service, Bharti Airtel’s deal with IBM and Red Hat will fulfil the needs of its customers.