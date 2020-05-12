Tata Sky Binge+ Now Available for Rs 3999 With 6 Months Free Subscription to Tata Sky Binge

Tata Sky is also offering 3 months of free access to Amazon Prime Video

By May 12th, 2020 AT 11:35 AM
  • TataSky
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Tata Sky on Tuesday announced that its Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) would be available to consumers for a price of Rs 3999 with six months of free subscription to Tata Sky Binge services. The Tata Sky Binge service enables users to access over-the-top (OTT) platforms including Disney+ Hotstar, Sun NXT, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me and Eros Now through a single subscription at Rs 249 per month. Additionally, the company announced that the new Binge+ buyers would also receive three months of free subscription to Amazon Prime Video at no additional cost. The reduced price of Tata Sky Binge+ would also be applicable to existing customers choosing to upgrade their existing STB or selecting Binge+ for Multi-TV connection.

    Tata Sky Binge+ Earlier Priced at Rs 5999

    The Android powered Tata Sky Binge+ enables users to watch live TV and the OTT content on one device. Additionally, Tata Sky enables users to seamlessly switch between OTT apps and live TV while also providing access to the past seven day content. Chromecast is also said to be built-in while Google Assistant is also enabled on Tata Sky Binge+ STB.

    The Tata Sky Binge+ STB was introduced in January with the STB priced at Rs 5999 for new customers as well existing customers wishing to upgrade their STBs. However, the company later announced that the existing customers would receive Rs 1000 cashback on upgrading to Tata Sky Binge+ STB.

    Tata Sky Binge+ on Par with Airtel Xstream Box

    It has to be noted that Dish TV, d2h and Airtel Digital TV also offer similar Android TV-powered STBs for its users. Dish TV offers its DishSMRT Hub for a price of Rs 2499 to its users with one month free subscription to its packs. Similarly, d2h offers its Android powered d2h Stream STB for Rs 2499 while new users can purchase the device for a price of Rs 3999.

    Airtel Digital TV is also offering its Android powered Xstream Box for a price of Rs 3999 for new users while its Airtel Thanks members can receive the Xstream Box for a price of Rs 2249. It remains to be seen if Tata Sky reduces its Binge+ STB to its existing users.

    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

