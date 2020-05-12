BSNL Introduces Rationalisation on Unlimited Voice Calling and 100 SMS per Day

All the telephones in Chennai and the Tamil Nadu circles will be charged once their FUP limit is reached

By May 12th, 2020 AT 12:43 PM
  • BSNL
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    BSNL Chennai just announced rationalisation of ‘unlimited voice freebies’ and ‘100 SMS/day’ from May 12, 2020, under GSM prepaid mobile services. As a result of this, telephones in Chennai and the Tamil Nadu circles will be charged once their FUP limit is reached. The charges will be applied in your standard tariff rates. Users who talk in calls a lot and especially during the time of lockdown might not appreciate this move from BSNL. All the other telcos have kept their calling facilities unlimited.

    Rationalisation of ‘Unlimited Voice Freebies’

    Earlier, when you recharged and got an unlimited voice calling from BSNL, you could talk in calls all day long and there would be no extra charges. But now, that has changed. The telco has put a FUP limit of 250 minutes. Once you have used the complete 250 minutes, you will be charged at your base plan’s tariff. You will again get 250 minutes when the clock strikes midnight. Any of the voice benefits under this voucher cannot be used for calling premium numbers, international calls, or IN numbers. There will be charges applied if you do. In case you are found to be engaging in any of the fraudulent activities, BSNL reserves the right for discontinuing your services. All of the unutilised benefits will be forfeited at the time of expiry of your plan.

    Rationalisation of ‘100/SMS Day’

    Now, you can send a maximum of 100 SMS’s in a day for free. If you send more than 100, there will be charges applicable. None of the SMS benefits can be used to sending an SMS on IN number, international number, and premium number. In case you do so, more charges will be applicable. This voucher provided by BSNL is only intended for personal use. BSNL has all the rights to discontinue the service anytime in case you engage in any fraudulent activities. All of the unutilised benefits will be forfeited at the time of expiry of your plan.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Introduces Rationalisation on Unlimited Voice Calling and 100 SMS per Day

    BSNL Chennai just announced rationalisation of ‘unlimited voice freebies’ and ‘100 SMS/day’ from May 12, 2020, under GSM prepaid mobile...

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Binge+ Now Available for Rs 3999 With 6 Months Free Subscription to Tata Sky Binge

    Tata Sky on Tuesday announced that its Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) would be available to consumers for a price of...

    module-4-img

    Airtel Picks IBM and Red Hat to Lay Framework for 5G Ready Cloud Network

    Bharti Airtel has selected the global software giant IBM and Red Hat to build a new 5G ready network cloud....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    DoT Online Tower Clearance Glitch Could Hassle Installation of 50,000 Towers

    module-4-img

    Vodafone RedX Postpaid Plan Price Hiked to Rs 1099 Along With New Commercial Usage Policy

    module-4-img

    Facebook Rolling Out New Dark Mode and User Interface for Website Users Globally

    module-4-img

    Dish TV and D2h Subscribers Pay the Least NCF Charges for Multi TV Connection