Vivo V19 With Snapdragon 712 SoC and 4500mAh Battery Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 27,990

Vivo came out with Vivo V19 in the international markets a month ago. But the smartphone’s launch in India got deferred due to the lockdown impositions because of global pandemic. But Vivo has finally brought the V19 to Indian market. Last year, Vivo came out with V17 and V19 is the successor to that smartphone. Let’s check out the design and detail of the V19 launched in India. Key specifications of Vivo V19 include Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4500mAh battery, dual punch-hole display on the front and it comes in a fancy design.

Vivo V19: Design and Display

The Vivo V19 has a glass body which is designed ergonomically so that it fits comfortably in your hands. There are two colours in which the device is available – Piano Black and Mystic Silver. In the front, you will find a 6.44-inch E3 super-AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It also has the Rheinland Eye Comfort certification so you can use the smartphone for longer hours without actually putting a lot of stress into your eyes. The display also has HDR 10 so you will find the visuals very colourful and accurate.

Vivo V19: Performance and Hardware Specs

The Vivo V19 is powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is an octa-core processor with Adreno 616 GPU. You will get an impressive 8GB of RAM along with two data storage options at 128GB and 256GB. To back its performance, the smartphone comes with a large battery of 4500mAh. It also supports 33W FlashCharge. Vivo has claimed that with the help of FlashCharge, you will be able to charge your smartphone from zero to 70% in just 40 minutes. The device also comes equipped with copper tube liquid cooling to ensure that your phone doesn’t overheat when playing games or watching videos for long hours. There are unique gaming modes as well which you can activate to get a better experience of gaming.

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has retained the 3.5mm headphone jack so if you are a fan of wired headphones, you will love it. Vivo V19 doesn’t support 5G connectivity. It can support dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. There is also a USB Type-C port in the device. Out of the box, you will get the smartphone running with Funtouch OS 10 which is based on the Android 10.

Vivo V19: Cameras

The camera is one of the most critical aspects of smartphones today, that is why Vivo came out with a quad-camera in the rear with LED flash. The primary camera is a 48MP lens which is complemented by the 8MP wide-angle lens, and the other two cameras are 2MP each, where one is a depth camera lens and another is a macro lens. Vivo’s selfie game is solid and this time as well, with the V19 you will get dual cameras where the primary camera is a punch-hole camera with a 32MP lens and the second camera is an 8MP lens.

Vivo V19: Pricing and Availability in India

There are two variants of the smartphone — 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The first one is priced at Rs 27,990 and the second one is priced at Rs 31,990. The pricing of the device feels a little on the high end given the old Snapdragon 712 the V19 will be running. It will be interesting to see how the market responds to these devices. Coming to the availability of the device, it will go on sale from May 15, 2020, and you can buy it from Vivo India, Flipkart, and Amazon.