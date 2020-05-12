Google Pixel 4a Likely to Arrive on June 5

Google Pixel 4a was expected to launch on May 22, 2020, in European Markets. However, Google might push the launch of Google Pixel 4a to the month of June. As per a new report by German blog Caschys, Google Pixel 4a might launch on June 5, 2020. Google is also gearing up to launch Android 11 on June 3, 2020. The launch will be streamed online by Google, and it is expected that Google Pixel 4a might be launched alongside Android 11 launch event.

Google Pixel 4a: Expected Specifications

Google Pixel 4a is likely to feature a 5.81-inch display with 1080 x 2340 pixels for amazing picture and video quality. Under the veil, Google Pixel 4a might rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Talking about the cameras, customers must expect a 12MP camera at the back. Towards the front, the Pixel 4a might feature 8MP, wide-angle primary camera to click good pictures and get better video quality.

The camera app will also have various features like digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and many more. To power the device, Google might put a massive 3080 mAh battery for powerful and long-lasting performance. For convenience, Pixel 4a might also come with fast charging and wireless charging features. The Google Pixel 4a will also get support for a 3.5mm Jack and USB Type-C Port. Users will also get all the general connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte and more.

Google Pixel 4a; Expected Price

Google Pixel 4a is expected to be priced on the steeper side in India. The prime reason behind it could be the increased GST rates by the government to revive the economy. It is expected that Google Pixel 4a will be priced around Rs 39,999 for the 6GB RAM / 64GB internal storage variant. It is also likely that Google will launch the Pixel 4a in just black and barely blue colour. However, users who are interested in the device must expect different colour variants in future. Also, the expected price can be different as the company has not released any official statements regarding the price of Pixel 4a.