Apple Unveils New 27-inch iMac with a Base Price of Rs 1,69,990, Updates 21.5-inch Models

Apple on Tuesday introduced a new 27-inch iMac dubbed as the “most powerful and capable iMac ever” with up to 10 core Intel processors, double memory capacity along with new AMD graphics. The company said that the new 27-inch iMac will also feature a latest nano-texture glass option “for an even more stunning Retina 5K display” and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The new 27-inch iMac will also sport a “superfast SSDs” with four times the storage capacity and high fidelity speakers along with “studio-quality” mics. Further, the company also announced that the 21.5-inch iMac will now feature SSDs on all models including the base variant.

Apple Introduces New 27-inch iMac with Upgraded Internals

The company said that the new 27-inch iMac will be available with the 10th generation 6-core, 8-core and 10-core processor options and up to 128GB memory. Apple said that the new 27-inch iMac with 10th generation 10-core processor option delivers up to 25% faster build time in Xcode as compared to the previous generation 8-core 27-inch iMac. Further, the new 27-inch iMac with 10th generation 10-core processor is also said to deliver up to 40% faster 8K ProRes transcode in Final Cut Pro X as compared to previous generation iMac.

The new 27-inch iMac is also said to deliver up to 55% faster graphics performance from its Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics. The company said that the users working with “pro apps” can also opt for graphics options with 16GB memory.

Apple said that the 27-inch iMac features SSDs as default storage option on all models that provides “blazing-fast” performance with up to 3.4GB per second read and write speeds. The company said that the users will notice the enhanced performance while launching applications and opening large files. The new 27-inch iMac is also said to include an 8TB SSD storage option that represents four times more SSD capacity then the previous model.

The company said that the new 27-inch iMac also includes Apple T2 Security Chip that is said to offer “on-the-fly” data encryption. Apple said that the Image Signal Processor in the T2 chip also enables tone mapping, exposure control and face detection “for a much higher quality camera experience.”

“With blazing performance, double the memory, SSDs across the line with quadruple the storage, an even more stunning Retina 5K display, a better camera, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics, the 27-inch iMac is loaded with new features at the same price,” Tom Boger, senior director of Mac and iPad product marketing at Apple, said in a release. “It’s the ultimate desktop, to work, create, and communicate.”

The nano-texture glass option on the new 27-inch iMac that was initially introduced on the Pro Display XDR is said to provide “better viewing” experience under various lighting conditions.

Apple New 27-inch iMac: Pricing and Availability

The company said that the new 27-inch iMac will be available “later this month” at Apple Authorised Resellers with the base model carrying a price tag of Rs 1,69,990.

Similarly, the company said that the updated 21.5-inch iMac will also be available “later this month” at Apple Authorised Resellers at a starting price of Rs 99,900.

Additionally, Apple announced that the iMac Pro will now come with the standard 10-core Intel Xeon Processor. The updated iMac Pro is said to carry a base price tag of Rs 4,64,900.