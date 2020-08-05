Xiaomi Mi TV Stick With Android TV 9 Launches in India for Rs 2,799

People are switching over to Android Smart TVs from traditional TVs. But for some, who don’t want to purchase an Android Smart TV and still want the Android experience, they can either purchase the Android Set-Top Box or the Android TV Stick. Amazon Fire TV Stick is a popular device which you can carry to any place you are going. It allows you to stream OTT content directly on your TV. But the thing is, it is quite expensive. The Amazon Fire TV Stick starts at the price of Rs 3,999. But now, Xiaomi has launched its own Android TV Stick — Mi TV Stick. It will also allow you to watch OTT content directly on your TV. The Mi TV Stick comes with 8GB of onboard storage and allows you to play videos in full HD quality. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the Mi TV Stick.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV 9 Pie. There is 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage so you can download your favourite apps from the Play Store. Google Chromecast and Google Assistant are built-in on the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick as well so you can mirror your smartphone on your TV.

The Mi TV Stick weighs only 28.5g and is powered by the 64 bit Quad-core Cortex-A53 with ARM Mali-450 GPU. There is one HDMI port and one Micro USB port. It can support Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The Mi TV Sick can support videos with up to 1920 x 1080 FHD @60fps resolution. There is Dolby Audio and DTS Digital sound support for an enhanced sound experience.

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Price

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is launched for a price of Rs 2,799. The sale of the product will start from August 7, 12 PM and you can purchase it from Flipkart, Mi’s website, and Mi Home stores. There is only a single colour variant – black. With the purchase of the Mi TV Stick, there is a free 15 day trial of ZEE5 Premium along with 50% off on yearly subscription of Aha Entertainment and a free month’s worth of Hungama Play’s subscription.