BSNL Bharat Fiber 200 Mbps Broadband Plan Now Available in More Circles

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has expanded its 200 Mbps plan dubbed as “1500GB CS55” to more circles across India. The state-run operator introduced the 200 Mbps plan in early 2020 in the Chennai and Telangana circles on a promotional basis. While the operator no longer offers the plan in the Chennai circle, it has since expanded the plan to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and recently re-introduced the plan in the Telangana circle. However, the operator had regularized the 200 Mbps plan in the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry circle while BSNL offers the plan in the Telangana circle till October 19, 2020.

BSNL Expands 200 Mbps Plan to 3 Additional Circles Across India

The operator has now expanded the 1500GB CS55 plan to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep circles on a promotional basis. BSNL on its Bharat Fiber site had highlighted that the users in the three circles can subscribe to the 1500GB CS55 plan till October 5, 2020.

The 1500GB CS55 plan enables users to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 1500GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Further, the operator enables users subscribed to the 1500GB CS55 plan to make unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India.

Similar to other circles, BSNL enables its users in the Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep circles to subscribe to the 200 Mbps plan on a semi annual, annual, biennial and triennial basis.

BSNL Offers Up to Four Months of Complimentary Service

The semi-annual pack of the 1500GB CS55 plan carries a price tag of Rs 11,994 while the annual pack carries a price tag of Rs 23,988. Further, the users can also subscribe to the biennial and triennial pack of the 1500GB CS55 plan at a price of Rs 47,976 and Rs 71,964 respectively.

Crucially, it has to be noted that the operator offers one month, three month and four months of complimentary service with the annual, biennial and triennial pack subscription of the 200 Mbps plan.