BSNL Expands 200 Mbps Plan to Additional Cities in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday reintroduced its 200 Mbps plan dubbed as “Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55” plan in the Telangana circle. The operator initially introduced its 200 Mbps plan in January in the Telangana and the Chennai circles. While the 200 Mbps plan was later expanded to the other circles including Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, the operator had dropped the plan in the Telangana and the Chennai circle. BSNL on Tuesday highlighted on its site that the 200 Mbps has been reintroduced in the Telangana circle till October 19, 2020.

BSNL Reintroduces 200 Mbps Plan in Telangana Circle

The Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan enables users to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 1500GB with the operator capping the speed to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Similar to most other BSNL plans, the operator offers unlimited local and STD calls to the users subscribed to the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan.

The BSNL users can subscribe to the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan for a price of Rs 1999 per month. Further, the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan is also available for subscription on a semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial basis.

The operator charges Rs 11,994 from users subscribing to the semi-annual pack of the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan while the annual pack carries a price tag of Rs 23,988. The biennial and triennial packs of the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan carries a price tag of Rs 47,976 and Rs 71,964 respectively.

BSNL offers one month, three months and four months of complimentary service to the users subscribing to annual, biennial and triennial packs of the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan.

BSNL Set to Expand FTTH Services in Telangana

It has to be noted that the operator has been inviting franchise players to expand its Bharat Fiber services in the Telangana circle. In early July, the operator provided an “new business opportunity” for franchise players in the Hyderabad circle. The operator in an advertisement highlighted that the “business partners” considering the franchise operations in Hyderabad will be offered an “attractive revenue sharing agreement.” The advertisement said that the business partners are expected to offer high speed broadband services along with installation of “Fiber to Home Equipment.” BSNL in June had issued a similar tender in the Warangal city in the Telangana circle.