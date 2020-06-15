200 Mbps Broadband Plans of BSNL, Airtel, ACT Fibernet, Hathway and Reliance Jio Detailed

Hathway Broadband on Sunday introduced the 200 Mbps plan in Hyderabad at an effective price of Rs 899 per month. The company previously introduced the 200 Mbps plan in Chennai and other select cities across India. However, several key rivals of Hathway including Airtel and Act Fibernet offer 200 Mbps plans across India. According to Tom’s Guide, a publication dedicated to consumer tech products, 200 Mbps is ideal for users who are streaming 4K content or for “sharing large files” online. The publication highlights that 200 Mbps is also recommended for users who have five or more devices connecting to the internet simultaneously. With only 19.08 million wired broadband subscribers, India’s wired broadband penetration is low as compared to wireless penetration. However, internet service providers across India offer plans from 10 Mbps to 1 Gbps internet speeds. With that said, TelecomTalk compares the 200 Mbps plans across the top five service providers in India.

BSNL 200 Mbps Broadband Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the largest service provider in India with a subscriber base of 8.23 million as of January 31, 2020. The operator unveiled its 200 Mbps plans in early 2020 in the Chennai and Telangana circle and has since expanded its plans to the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry circles.

BSNL offers its 200 Mbps plan as part of its Bharat Fiber service with the operator charging Rs 1999 from its users for the top-tier plan. The 200 Mbps plan dubbed as “Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55” enables users to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 1500GB with BSNL limiting the speeds to 2 Mbps beyond 1500GB. BSNL also enables users to make unlimited calls to any network across India.

While the operator continues to expand its 200 Mbps plans to several parts of Tamil Nadu, BSNL no longer offers its 200 Mbps plans in the Telangana and Chennai circles.

Bharti Airtel 200 Mbps Broadband Plans

Second on the list is Bharti Airtel with a subscriber base of 2.43 million as of January 31, 2020. Unlike other operators on this list, Airtel provides four major plans across India including the Basic, Entertainment, Premium and VIP plans.

The Entertainment Plan enables users to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 300GB at a price of Rs 999 per month. Additionally, the company offers users to upgrade their package to unlimited data at Rs 299 per month. Crucially, Airtel provides unlimited data at a base price of Rs 999 per month in select cities across India including Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Vadodara.

The Entertainment plan also enables users to make unlimited calls across India along with complimentary access to Airtel Xstream, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 service.

Atria Convergence Technologies 200 Mbps Broadband Plans

With a subscription base of 1.54 million as of January 31, 2020, Act Fibernet is third on the list. The company offers 200 Mbps plans across select circles in India including Chennai, and Hyderabad. Act Fibernet plan prices vary with the city, however, the company offers up to Rs 500 Netflix cashback with its 200 Mbps plans. Under the Netflix cashback, the Act Fibernet users are required to sign in to Netflix through a dedicated page that also requires the users to enter the Act Fibernet credentials. Once the user enters the required data, Act Fibernet credits the users with a corresponding cashback to the user account.

In Hyderabad, the 200 Mbps plan of Act Fibernet is priced at Rs 1999 with a monthly data limit of 1500GB. The company enables users to continue browsing the internet beyond the 1500GB limit at a reduced speed of 4 Mbps. Act Fibernet offers Rs 200 as part of its Netflix cashback to the users on its 200 Mbps plan in Hyderabad.

Similarly, the 200 Mbps plan of Act Fibernet in Chennai is priced at Rs 1125 per month. However, the company in Chennai offers a reduced Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit of 1250 while the post FUP speed is also capped to 1 Mbps. Act Fibernet offers a Netflix cashback of Rs 100 with its 200 Mbps plan in Chennai.

As of press time on Monday, Act Fibernet offers 200 Mbps plans in Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Hathway Cable and Datacom 200 Mbps Broadband Plans

Hathway is fourth on the list with a subscriber base of 0.92 million as of January 31, 2020. The company offers 200 Mbps plans in three cities across India including Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The 200 Mbps plan of Hathway in Hyderabad is said to be part of the company’s “promotional offer” with the plan limited to “select location” of the city. The 200 Mbps plan is available for three months subscription at a price of Rs 2697 and enables users to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 1000GB per month. The company limits the speed to 3 Mbps upon reaching the 1000GB limit.

In Chennai, Hathway offers its 200 Mbps plan under the Gpon Turbo with the plan enabling users to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 1000GB per month. The 200 Mbps plan in Chennai is available for subscription at a price of Rs 1049 per month with the provider capping the speeds to 5 Mbps upon reaching the limit.

Similarly, Hathway offers the 200 Mbps plan in Kolkata under the Turbo 200 plan that enables users to browse at high speed till 1000GB. The company limits the speed to 5 Mbps upon reaching the limit of 1000GB per month and the Turbo 200 plan is available for three months, six months or annual subscription. Hathway has priced the Turbo 200 plan at Rs 5997 for three months subscription in Kolkata.

Reliance Jio 200 Mbps Broadband Plan

With a subscriber base of 0.84 million as of January 31, 2020, Reliance Jio is the fifth largest service provider in India. While the company does not offer an 200 Mbps plan, it offers an 250 Mbps across India.

The Gold plan enables users to browse up to 250 Mbps speed with an FUP limit of 500GB per month for Rs 1299. However, the company offers an introductory data of 250GB of additional data per month along with an additional 500GB due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Further, Jio offers 500GB of bonus data to its annual plan subscribers.

The Gold plan also enables free access to popular OTT apps including JioTV, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLiv and SunNXT. Jio also enables users to make unlimited voice calls to any network in India while TV video calling is also bundled with the Gold plan.