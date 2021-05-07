Vodafone Idea Top 4 Data Vouchers That Will Satiate Your Internet Needs

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is the third-largest telecom operator in India. The company offers unique prepaid plans and data vouchers to its users. Today, we will focus on the top 4 data vouchers from the telco that will satiate your internet needs. Note that all the data vouchers that Vi offers come with standalone validity, unlike Jio, which offers most of its 4G data vouchers with the same validity as that of the user’s base plan. Also, once the data voucher expires, all the leftover data will expire as well. Let’s take a look at the top four data vouchers from Vodafone Idea (Vi) that you can purchase today.

Vodafone Idea Top 4 Data Vouchers

The four data vouchers from Vi that we will be focusing on cost Rs 251, Rs 351, Rs 355, and Rs 501. Out of the four, the Rs 355 and Rs 501 vouchers come with over-the-top (OTT) benefits as well.

The first voucher that costs Rs 251 offers users 50GB of data for 28 days. The company launched it as an offering to help the users with their work from home routine. There are no other benefits associated with the voucher.

The Rs 351 data voucher from Vi ships with 100GB of data for 56 days. This voucher was also announced by the telco to help users working from home. Users don’t get any other benefits with the voucher.

Further, Vi users get 50GB of data for 28 days with the Rs 355 4G data voucher. As mentioned above, this voucher comes with an OTT benefit of ZEE5 Premium for one year. Lastly, with the Rs 501 data voucher, users get 75GB of data for 56 days, and there is an added OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year.

These are the top four vouchers offered by the company. None of the vouchers offers users voice calling or SMS benefits. There are multiple other vouchers on offer as well, which are suitable for users looking to get a small boost of data for their unlimited packs.

Note that the cheapest voucher that the company offers comes for Rs 16 and offers users 1GB of data for 1 day. The most amount of data that a Vi voucher offers is with the Rs 351 plan. With the vouchers that are expensive than Rs 351, users get less data, but they are fairly compensated for the money they paid with an OTT benefit.

How Can You Recharge With a 4G Data Voucher of Vi?

For recharging with a 4G data voucher of Vi, all that you need to do is go to the company’s website or mobile app. Post that you can log in to your account by entering your Vi mobile number and the OTP that you receive.

After that, just find the data vouchers in the website/mobile app of the telco and recharge with your desired voucher. You can make payments online via multiple mediums, including debit card, credit card, and UPI apps. In the same way, you can also recharge with Vi’s unlimited packs offering all the benefits, including data, voice calling, and SMS.