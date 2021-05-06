BSNL STV 398 Beats Every Short-Term 3GB Daily Data Plan From Jio, Airtel and Vi

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) now and then comes up with very interesting offers for the users. The state-run telco offers value-packed deals to its users across the nation. One such value-packed offering from BSNL is the STV 398. The BSNL STV 398 is arguably the best when compared with every other 3GB daily data plan offered by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea for the short-term. This is because of one prime reason that we will uncover ahead.

BSNL STV 398 Benefits

For the unaware, the BSNL STV 398 was launched this year in January. The plan offers users truly unlimited data without any fair usage policy (FUP) limit. Further, there is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day offered to the users. All the benefits will also be applicable on roaming and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) network areas in Mumbai and Delhi. The plan carries a validity of 30 days.

This plan doesn’t allow users to send SMSes to international numbers, premium numbers, and IN numbers. If the user makes an outgoing call to any of these numbers, the telco will charge the user with a standard fee applicable on such calls.

Last month, BSNL had increased the availability of this plan for the users till July 8, 2021.

How is BSNL STV 398 Better Than Other Operators’ Short-Term 3GB Daily Data Offering?

Reliance Jio charges Rs 349 for offering 3GB daily data to the users for 28 days. Bharti Airtel’s 3GB daily data plan for 28 days costs Rs 398, the same price as that of BSNL STV 398. Vodafone Idea (Vi), on the other hand, offers 4GB daily data to the users for Rs 299 for 28 days.

First of all, note that BSNL’s STV 398 is the only voucher amongst all of the ones mentioned above that comes with a validity of complete 30 days; all the other vouchers carry a validity of 28 days. Further, BSNL offers its plan for the same price as that of Airtel’s plan but with no FUP restrictions on data.

If the value is to be considered, even Vi’s offering is excellent since it is by far the cheapest on the table. But no one can beat BSNL’s STV 398 on the account that it offers truly unlimited data to the users.