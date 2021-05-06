PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India Officially Announced by Krafton

PUBG Mobile will officially be coming back to India but with a new name – ‘PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India’. The same has been announced by Krafton, the developer of the game. It will retain the core experience of the game and will put players in an online multiplayer battle to survive till the last.

The PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India will be up soon for pre-registrations in the country. One feature of the game will be that it will be India exclusive only. So only Indian will be able to play the game.

Krafton said the game would have India specific in-game events, which will be announced at a later stage. The company has also revealed the logo of the game.

Krafton Promises High Privacy With PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton said that it would be offering the game to users with high privacy and data security features. The company has promised that it will work with its partners to ensure that the data of the users is kept safe at each stage.

Further, the company said that it is completely ready to comply with the data and privacy laws that the Indian government has put in place.

The company has also teased about the game on its official YouTube handle called ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’.

PUBG Mobile Launch Date

The company said that it would start pre-registration very soon. However, there are were no confirmed dates provided by the company about the game’s launch. Nonetheless, we can expect the game to be released soon in India, given the official announcement by the company today.

This is good news for PUBG Mobile lovers who had to resort to downloading APK files to continue playing the game post its ban in the country. PUBG Mobile was banned in India along with several other Chinese applications last year because of privacy concerns.

The developers of the game since then have been trying very hard to get the green signal from the government to relaunch the game in India. Earlier, the developers tried to relaunch the game in India by removing their ties with China’s Tencent; but even that didn’t work with the government.