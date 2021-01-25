FAU-G Opens Pre-registrations for Smartphones Running Android Oreo and Above

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards will be officially released on Google Play Store tomorrow on 72nd Republic Day of India. FAU-G pre-registrations were open on the Android app store since November 30. On the day of opening the pre-registrations, nCore Games faced a lot of criticism for not allowing the users with old Android smartphones to pre-register. Only the new mobiles with at least Android 10 were eligible for pre-registration until now. nCome Games has now opened the pre-registration for smartphones running Android Oreo and above. This includes Android Oreo 8.0, Oreo 8.1 and Android 9 Pie. It comes as a piece of good news for many users who are looking to try FAU-G, especially after the ban of PUBG Mobile in India. FAU-G will now support on smartphones launched back in 2018 as well.

FAU-G India Launch Tomorrow: What to Expect?

nCore Games is all set to launch FAU-G in India tomorrow as a tribute to the Indian soldiers present at the border protecting the nation. The first episode of FAU-G will be set at Line of Actual Control (LAC) Ladakh. The trailer of the game already confirmed that the Chinese troops would be entering our land and the Indian soldiers stop them. nCore Games says FAU-G is wholly developed in India and it is a truly ‘Made in India’ game.

FAU-G was originally said to release by the end of October 2020, but the company delayed the launch this far. FAU-G will likely see massive downloads on the day of launch as there’s no news on PUBG Mobile India’s comeback. For those who want to pre-register the game can head to this link and tap on pre-register. Do make a note that your Android smartphone should be running at least Android 8.0. The company did not reveal any hardware limitations for now, but we are expecting FAU-G to target the flagship and mid-range smartphone segments.

The game will not be available for Apple iOS and iPadOS users at the launch, which is disappointing. That said, the Indian smartphone market is completely dominated by Android brands, and if you have the latest smartphone, you will be up and ready for FAU-G on the launch day. Just make sure you pre-register for the game with a valid Google ID.

Are you excited for FAU-G?