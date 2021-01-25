Cheapest 4G Data Vouchers From Airtel, Vi, Jio and BSNL

Data vouchers have become very popular in the day and age of fair usage policy (FUP) data. Users have got unlimited data, but that’s not truly unlimited. The maximum data a prepaid plan offers for a day is 4GB (multiple Vodafone Idea prepaid plans), and for some even that’s not enough on certain occasions. To help out their users solve data shortage problems, telecom operators offer a different range of data vouchers. These data vouchers can offer from 1GB to 50GB or more data to the users. Today we are going to focus on all the cheapest 4G data vouchers from Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), Reliance Jio, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Airtel

Airtel offers its cheapest 4G data voucher for Rs 48. With this voucher, the user gets 3GB of data along with a validity of 28 days. There are no voice calling or any other kind of benefits included in the plan. Any of the unused data gets expired with the expiry of the voucher.

Vodafone Idea

Vi offers its cheapest 4G data voucher for Rs 16. This voucher offers users 1GB of data but is only valid until 24 hours. This is perfect for someone who needs to consume fewer amounts of data quickly. There are no other additional benefits included with this voucher, and any of the unused amounts of data will be expired on the expiry of the voucher.

BSNL

BSNL also offers its cheapest 4G voucher for Rs 16 just like Vi. But this voucher offers double data than the Vi voucher, i.e., 2GB. However, the validity is the same, which is 24 hours. This voucher is called ‘Mini_16’, and it does not include any other offers or benefits. All the unused data will be expired once the voucher expires.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio offers its cheapest 4G voucher for Rs 11. It is the cheapest amongst the 4, and it comes with 1GB of data. A unique thing about this voucher is that it doesn’t come with a stand-alone validity. The validity of this voucher will be the same as of the user’s primary unlimited data voucher. There are no other benefits included with this plan, and any of the unused data will be expired once the primary plan of the user expires.

These are the cheapest vouchers you can get from the telcos in India. Which voucher seems like the best value for money? Do let us know in the comments section below.