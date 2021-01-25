Lava Z1 Priced Rs 4,999 to Go Live Tomorrow Along With ‘Lava Zup’ Program

Lava is trying to gain the attention of smartphone users in India by offering an industry-first program called ‘Lava Zup’. The program is all set to go live from tomorrow, i.e, January 26, 2021, along with its new entry-level smartphone ‘Lava Z1’. The device will feature a MediaTek Helio chipset and come with basic features complementing its price range. The Lava Zup program is also slated to go live from tomorrow. It will be available for four devices namely Lava Z2, Z4, Z6, and MyZ. If you don’t know what the Lava Zup program is, keep reading ahead.

Laval Zup Program

Lava Zup program will allow the users owning either of the smartphones mentioned above to upgrade its specs within the first year of the purchase at minimal and incremental costs. To do so, users will need to go to Lava’s website and pre-book an appointment for the same in the nearest store available. They can get specs such as RAM, internal memory storage, primary camera sensor (both back and front), and colour of the device upgraded.

Lava Z1 Specifications

Lava Z1 will be available for users starting tomorrow. The device will come with a 5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) pixels display powered by the MediaTek Helio A20 SoC built on the 12nm process. The chipset will be coupled with up to 2GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Lava Z1 will be able to support 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The device packs a 3,100mAh battery which Lava claims will be able to run for longer durations.

In the camera department, the Lava Z1 comes with a 5MP primary sensor at the front and a 5MP sensor at the rear. There is also a five-magnet speaker which is touted to deliver an average-quality sound experience.

Lava Z1 Price

Lava Z1 is priced at Rs 4,999 only. This makes it one of the cheapest 4G smartphones in the country. It will be available for sale from tomorrow, i.e., January 26, 2021, and the device will come in a single variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

The special thing about Lava Z1 is that it is completely designed in India. It will be a perfect device for 2G/3G mobile users looking to upgrade to a 4G smartphone at a cheaper cost. It is all set to compete with other entry-level 4G smartphones at the same price point.

What do you think about the Lava Z1 and the Lava Zup program, leave your thoughts in the comments section below.