Vivo X60 and X60 Pro Smartphones With 5G, Exynos 1080 SoC and ZEISS Cameras Launched

Chinese smartphone company, Vivo, has officially launched the Vivo X60 5G and the Vivo X60 Pro 5G smartphones in its homeland. The Vivo X60 series of smartphones offer 5G support and are powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1080 chipset. The USP of the smartphones, however, will be the cameras. A few days ago, Vivo announced its partnership with ZEISS, and the first phones as part of the partnership are the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro. The Vivo X60 features a triple camera setup, whereas the X60 Pro rocks a quad-camera setup on the back. Other key features of the smartphone include 120Hz AMOLED screens, 33W fast charging and 32MP front-facing camera. Continue reading to know more about the specifications of Vivo X60 and X60 Pro in detail.

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro 5G: Specifications Detailed

The Vivo X60 series has an identical design to the Vivo X50 series. They both feature a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout, 120Hz refresh rate and 92.7% screen-to-body ratio. The displays on these smartphones support HDR10 and HDR10+. The difference between the two phones is the Vivo X60 has a flat-screen whereas the X60 Pro has a dual-curved screen. The vanilla Vivo X60 comes in three colours and the X60 Pro comes in two colour options.

At the heart of the phone is the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset built on 5nm process and offers 5G support. The Vivo X60 comes with 8GB/126GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage, while the X60 Pro comes in 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Vivo is launching both the phones with Android 11-based OriginOS out of the box.

Moving onto the cameras, the Vivo X60 features a triple camera system on the back. A 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor works in tandem with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5MP telephoto lens. The Vivo X60 Pro, on the flip side, has a quad-camera system on the back comprising of 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor, two 13MP cameras with telephoto and ultra-wide-angle capabilities and an 8MP periscopic camera finish the setup. The X60 Pro offers 5X optical zoom and 60X superzoom. The Vivo X60 and X60 Pro both rock a 32MP selfie snapper.

Lastly, we have the battery side of things. While both the phones feature 33W fast charging support, the battery capacities differ. The Vivo X60 has a 4200mAh battery and a 4300mAh unit accompanies the X60 Pro. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro 5G: Pricing and Availability

Vivo also confirmed that a third smartphone in the series- the Vivo X60 Pro+ 5G is also in the works with Snapdragon 888 5G SoC that’s expected to arrive early next year. The Vivo X60 5G comes in three variants- 8GB+128GB priced at CNY 3498 (approx. Rs 34,300), 8GB+256GB priced at CNY 3798 (approx. Rs 42,700) and the 12GB+256GB model will be available for purchase at CNY 3998 (approx. Rs 44,900). The Vivo X60 Pro 5G comes in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at CNY 4498 (approx. Rs 50,600). Vivo did not reveal the exact sale date but said the phones would be up for pre-orders starting today.