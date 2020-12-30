Tata Sky Binge Offers Free OTT Subscriptions Worth Over Rs 1,200 Every Month

Tata Sky Binge is one of the popular services introduced by DTH operators in recent times. The service offers a user free access to a slew of OTT services and provides them with an Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition free at no extra cost. Tata Sky Binge costs Rs 299 per month and the DTH operator is currently providing free access to a whopping 11 OTT services. And on top of that, the Binge service is free for the first 30 days after which the subscription charges will apply. In addition, customers purchasing the Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box will get free Binge service for six months. There are some popular OTT services onboard with Tata Sky Binge such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, SonyLIV, etc. Continue reading to know more.

Tata Sky Binge: What Exactly Is It and What It Offers?

Introducing in mid-2019, Tata Sky Binge is aimed at the users who pay for almost every OTT service separately. The DTH operator is bundling 11 OTT subscriptions into one package and calling it ‘Tata Sky Binge.’ Now the question is: in which device can we use these OTT subscriptions? Well, Tata Sky is also providing the customers with a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition worth Rs 3,999 absolutely free. The Fire TV Stick can be connected to the customer’s TV, and they can log in with the Tata Sky account to avail the OTT subscriptions.

Overall, the OTT subscriptions offered by Tata Sky exceed Rs 1,200 if you choose them individually. Firstly, let’s talk about the services offered by Tata Sky Binge. Users get free access to Amazon Prime Video (for the first three months only), Disney+ Hotstar Premium, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Voot Select, Curiosity Stream, Voot Kids, Eros Now, Hungama Play and ShemarooMe.

If a customer opts for the services individually, the Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 129, Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs 299 per month, and ZEE5 All Access pack and SunNXT plan costs Rs 99 per month. SonyLIV has grown immensely over the last few months thanks to the Scam 1992 web series and the service costs Rs 99 per month. Other services like Eros Now, Hungama Play, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Curiosity Stream and ShemarooMe all cost between Rs 49 and Rs 199. As you can see, the subscriptions for the first three months go past Rs 1,200. Do note that the Amazon Prime subscription is valid only for the first three months after which the customers will be billed at Rs 129 per month.

Other than that, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition also comes preloaded with Tata Sky’s video app. It allows users to watch thousands of TV shows and movie titles for free. And the best part with this app from Tata Sky is the catch-up TV service with which a user can watch missed episodes of popular TV shows up to last seven days.