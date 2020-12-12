Over-the-top (OTT) content platforms have witnessed a massive surge in demand over the last 12 months or so. Indians are ready to pay even up to Rs 400 every month for getting subscriptions of multiple OTT platforms. Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator of the country doesn’t want to let the opportunity of benefitting from this demand go by. It offers not only the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) but also a Binge service. So what is Tata Sky Binge service and how you can benefit from it? Keep reading ahead to find out.

Tata Sky Binge Service

For the unaware, Tata Sky Binge service is completely different from Tata Sky Binge+. The ‘Binge+’ is an STB service, and the ‘Binge’ is a bundled OTT service from Tata Sky.

The Tata Sky Binge service enables users to stream through a library of OTT content from multiple platforms under a single subscription. The DTH operator offers an Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky edition to the users purchasing this service which comes at no additional cost to the service. There is even no subscription cost for the users in the first 30 days of purchasing the Binge service.

But once the first 30 days are over, the user will have to pay Tata Sky a monthly subscription fee of Rs 299 to continue getting the Binge service.

What’s So Good About Tata Sky Binge Service?

The good thing about Tata Sky Binge service is that it offers subscriptions of multiple OTT platforms against a single charge of Rs 299 per month. For the unaware, with Tata Sky Binge service, users get OTT subscriptions of over 10 different platforms.

These platforms include Disney+ Hotstar Premium, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Voot Select, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, SunNxt, Hungama Play, and CurisotyStream.

If a user were to go and get the subscription of all these platforms individually for a month or even a year altogether, it would become way too expensive. But with Rs 299 per month, this is a great deal for Tata Sky Binge customers.

In addition to all the above-mentioned platforms, Binge service users also get a free subscription of Amazon Prime Video for three months. After the three months are over, the users will have to pay Rs 129 in addition to Amazon Prime Video per month.

Also, users who purchase a new Tata Sky Binge+ STB, they get the Binge service absolutely free for up to 6 months. They also get the Amazon Prime Video free for the first three months.

What’s great about the Binge service from Tata Sky is that more and more OTT platforms are being clubbed by the DTH operator under the service so that the users can access a wide library of content.