DTH or Cable TV, What Should you Choose?

Are you looking to get a new TV connection and are you confused about which type of connection you should go with? Well, most of your queries will be sorted after reading this, so make sure you stick till the end. There are two types of TV connections you can get in India, one is Direct-to-Home (DTH), and the other is cable TV. Both can provide you with entertaining content and your favourite channels, but they differ a lot from each other. Please keep reading to find out the differences between the two and understanding which one is better for you.

DTH vs Cable TV: All the Differences You Should Know About

First of all, cable TV is a much older technology, and it was how people all over the world viewed content on television before the arrival of DTH. Even though it is an old technology, it has its own advantages.

The first thing that needs to be considered is the pricing of the two TV services. Cable TV connection is much cheaper when compared with the DTH. Because with DTH, there is a need for Set-Top Box (STB) and then there are other ancillary charges included as well. But with cable TV, there is no need for a Set-Top Box and the other charges are also almost not there.

During rain where there are clouds all over the sky, the dish antenna installed at the home or office won’t be able to get signals. This is where cable TV gets another advantage. Because with cables, there is no worry about the kind of weather there is outside. Even during storms, if the cables are not damaged, the broadcasting will keep working.

As for when the transmission and quality of viewing are concerned, the cable TV operators use analogue transmissions while the DTH operators use digital transmission. Digital transmission is the best way to ensure that the viewers can get the content in the highest quality possible. Most of the DTH operators today also offer HD and 4K TV STBs which the cable operators don’t.

One of the biggest factors to consider here is the kind of customer service that is provided with either of the connections. With cable TV, usually, the operators are local, and they don’t have a huge customer support team to help people all day with their problem. Due to this, sometimes the users have to wait for long periods before the operator fixes their problem.

But with a DTH connection, there is always a dedicated customer support team behind it. DTH operators such as Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, Dish TV, and D2h have changed the landscape of TV industry in India.

Also in terms of availability, DTH connections can be made available in the most remote places of the country because all that is required is a clear sky for the signals to reach the dish. But with cable TV connections, services can only be provided in a limited range of area.

Another thing which can make a huge difference in your purchasing decision is whether or not you want a Smart TV. Because nowadays, a DTH connection can be bought with an Android Box, which cable TV operators don’t offer.