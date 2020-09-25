Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd Generation and Fire TV Stick Lite Launched in India

Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the most sought after products when people are looking to buy Android TV sticks or Smart TV sticks. Right from the moment Fire TV stick came out, it completely changed the way people consumed content with their televisions. Customers didn’t need a Smart TV anymore to run Android apps on it. Amazon has been developing the Fire TV Stick so that their customers can enjoy better features of the product and now the e-commerce giant has launched the 3rd generation of Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite in India. Let’s take a look at all the specifications and price of the product.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd Generation: Specifications and Price

Amazon has launched Fire TV Stick 3rd generation with 8GB of internal storage so that you can easily download the apps that you want to use. Not a lot has been changed in this 3rd generation product by Amazon. Design and applicability of the product pretty much remain the same. One good upgrade is to the remote which can now control most of the TVs sound and power which is cool to have since you won’t need two remotes to control the TV anymore.

So what is the difference between the 2nd generation and 3rd generation stick? The answer is the processor. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd generation comes with a 1.7GHz quad-core processor and it is being said that this processor is 50% faster than what the 2nd generation of the product came with.

Search and content discovery features have been enhanced so that it becomes easier for users to find their favourite shows and movies. There is of course Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant which can be used for voice search and voice commands. Customers can stream in Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) along with the support of HDR10+. For sound, there is Dolby Atmos support. This Smart TV stick is priced at Rs 3,999.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: Specifications and Price

Actually, there is not much of a difference between the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and the Fire TV Stick 3rd generation. Both have almost similar features such as full-HD resolution support at 60fps along with HDR format support. The users get the same redesigned UI with 8GB internal storage and Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa. However, the remote of the Fire TV Stick Lite isn’t capable enough to control the features of the TV itself. This Smart TV stick is priced at Rs 2,999.