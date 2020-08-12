Daiwa Announces Make in India Ultra 4K Smart TVs With Android 9.0 and HDR10 Support

The Daiwa Smart TVs will be operating on Android TV 9.0

By August 12th, 2020 AT 7:47 PM
  • Technology News
    • 2 Comments

    Daiwa is India’s one of the fastest-growing consumer durables brand. Now the company has launched two new Smart TVs for the Indian market. The Smart TVs are all manufactured in India thus following the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’. Newly launched Smart TVs from Daiwa come with 4K quality video support and also has Android TV 9.0. The two new Smart TVs come in 49-inches and 55-inches. The 49-inch Smart TV is priced at Rs 29,999 and the 55-inch Smart TV is priced at Rs 55-inch. Let’s take a look at all the features and specifications of these Smart TVs.

    Daiwa New 49-inch and 55-inch 4K Android TVs Specifications

    The 49-inch Smart TV has the model number – D50BT162 and the 55-inch Smart TV has the model number – D55BT162. Both the Smart TVs come with HDR10 support for better visuals and DBX-TV audio for enhanced sound. The Smart TVs offer a screen resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. Brightness has been enhanced by 40% as well.

    If you are a fan of Cricket much like millions of Indians, you can activate the Cricket mode or if you are watching a movie or a video, then you can switch on the Cinema mode. For sound output, there is a 20W speaker box and four different sound modes along with DBX-TV.

    The Daiwa Smart TVs will be operating on Android TV 9.0 and powering them is an A-55 quad-core processor. As for the UI, Daiwa has installed ‘The BIGWALL’ which is developed by the company itself. Users can stream content from major OTT platforms such as ZEE5 Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema and more. Of course, there are other apps available to download from the Android TV 9 Google Play Store.

    Talking about the connectivity, the Smart TVs comes with 3 HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, 2 USB ports, 1 Optical output and an E-Share so that you can mirror your screen to the TV. There is also Bluetooth which will allow users to connect their wireless headphones and music systems directly with the TV.

    Prtskg

    A little more info about the company would be appreciated, after all not many people know about this company.

    Vimal

    True, are they part of Aiwa there was this company back in 90’s ?

