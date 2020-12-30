Asus 6Z/ZenFone 6 Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out

Taiwanese smartphone maker, Asus, has started rolling out the Android 11 update to its 2019 flagship- the Asus Zenfone 6 (known as Asus 6Z in India). The rollout has been officially confirmed by Asus itself on its forums ZenTalk. The update, for now, seems to be limited to the Taiwanese market, but we can expect Asus India to roll out the same to Asus 6Z as well. The Asus 6Z was well received by the Indian audience thanks to its affordable price that took on the likes of Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7. It is good to see Asus rolling out the latest Android 11 update to the 2019 flagship at a time when top brands are failing to deliver promised updates. The update comes with 18.0610.2011.107 build number.

Asus Zenfone 6/Asus 6Z Android 11 Update: What You Should Expect

The Asus Zenfone 6 Android 11 update comes with build number- 18.0610.2011.107. All the Android 11 features are being rolled out to the Zenfone 6 with model number- ZS630KL. To recall, the Zenfone 6 arrived with Android 9 Pie out of the box and the company even updated it to Android 10 last year in November. So it is a second major update for the Asus Zenfone 6 and could also be the final one.

Asus has detailed the changelog of Android 11 update for Zenfone 6. The company says the all the Android 11 features will be added to the Zenfone 6 and asks the users to back up the data before upgrading. And yes, the company says it is a staged rollout so not everyone will get it right away. Furthermore, it is said that some third-party softwares are not yet compatible with Android 11 and it also removed private listening, ZenUI Help and one-handed mode features. It also removed the Avast scan engine from the smartphone.

Asus has added the new ZenUI interface and it adjusted various settings like new quick setting panel interface and new media controls.

As noted, the update is currently being rolled out to the Zenfone 6 in Taiwan. Due to some trademark issues, Asus brought the Zenfone 6 to India as Asus 6Z, and it could receive the same Android 11 update in early January 2021. Asus did not launch the Zenfone 7 in India but the ROG Phone 3 received some great reviews from the media and audience alike. Android 11 update could be the last one for Asus 6Z/Zenfone 6 as the phone was originally launched with Android 9 Pie 18 months ago.

