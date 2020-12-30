Kerala Vision Bumps FUP Limit to 4TB on Select Broadband Plans

Kerala Vision, the local Internet Service Provider (ISP) in Kerala, has brought a new introductory offer to kickstart 2021. As part of the new XMas-New Year offer, Kerala Vision will provide 4TB FUP limit on three broadband plans for a limited period up to January 31, 2021. Kerala Vision’s broadband plans start at Rs 528.36 including taxes for the 30 Mbps plan and they go up to Rs 924.63 for the 100 Mbps broadband plan. The ISP currently has three broadband plans on offer, and all of them offer up to 4TB of FUP limit. Almost all the broadband operators in the country are offering 3.3TB FUP limit, so it is a good move from Kerala Vision to bump the FUP limit to 4TB.

Kerala Vision Broadband Plans Now Offer 4TB FUP Limit

Starting with the basic broadband plan from Kerala Vision, it offers 30 Mbps speeds, 4TB data per month and after FUP speeds of 2 Mbps. The final price of this plan, including taxes, would be Rs 528.36, according to Kerala Vision’s website. Moving on, we have the 60 Mbps broadband plan priced at Rs 660.45 (including taxes) with the same 4TB FUP limit and after FUP speeds of 2 Mbps. Lastly, we have the 100 Mbps broadband plan from Kerala Vision that retails for Rs 924.63 including taxes for one month and comes with 4TB FUP limit with 2 Mbps after FUP speeds.

There are some terms and conditions for Kerala Vision’s XMas-New Year offer. Firstly, these introductory plans are applicable for only new connections, and the benefits mentioned would be valid for the first six months from the date of activation. The offer is valid for up to January 31, 2021, and can be availed only in monthly subscriptions.

As you can see, Kerala Vision’s broadband plans are very good for the asking price. Besides the three plans mentioned above, the company is also offering other plans in Kerala, however, they do not ship with 4TB FUP limit. For example, there’s a 20 Mbps broadband plan from Kerala Vision that comes at Rs 474.81 (again including taxes) but with 500GB FUP limit and 2 Mbps after FUP speeds. The company even has some unlimited data plans which are priced on the higher side. Kerala Vision’s premium 200 Mbps broadband plan is also priced on the stepper side at Rs 2,973.81 per month with 3TB FUP limit and 10 Mbps after FUP speeds.

If you live in Kerala and has a connection from Kerala Vision, let us know your experience with the operator in the comment section below.