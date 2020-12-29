One Broadband Witnesses 32x Customer Growth, Reaches Half-Million Users

One Broadband has witnessed a lot of growth over the last four years. The internet service provider (ISP) has managed to get into the top 5 broadband providers of the country, including Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and ACT Fibernet. The growth of the company is not surprising given the affordable broadband plans it offers to the users. During the pandemic, the demand for fiber-based broadband connection grew to an all-time high in the country. The benefits of it have clearly been reaped by One Broadband which has recently reached half-a-million user mark — more details on the story ahead.

One Broadband Reaches Half-Million Users Milestone

One Broadband has just reached half-million users milestone. In a release, the company said that it witnessed 32 times growth in its customer base over the last four years. It is a tremendous number and feat by One Broadband which started operating 4 years back only.

The company said that its vision remains the same. It wants to connect Indian homes and offices through its fiber technology. But at the same time, the company doesn’t want to forget its core values which are keeping the customers happy, employees first, joyfulness, customer responsiveness, and simplicity.

It is worthy to note that One Broadband is in its final stages of launching the smart lighting, smart security, and IoT solutions to enable smart living for Indians through the help of fiber-to-the-home technology (FTTH).

Yugal Kishore Sharma, CEO of ONEOTT iNTERTAINMENT LTD. (OIL), said that the broadband company has always strived to help the users by offering them a seamless internet experience which is backed by a responsive customer care team over ONE Wire.

Sharma further said that reaching half-million users in the last four years means a 32 times growth in the customer base for the company. He said that One Broadband had witnessed a commensurate growth in revenues as well.

When the company started providing services 4 years back, it was counted in the list of top 50 broadband service providers in the country. But with time, it has managed to enter the top 5 list as well.

Yugal Kishore Sharma also shared that back in 2019, One Broadband partnered with Facebook to provide free Wi-Fi to users in the country. The free Wi-Fi service was named ‘ONE Express Wi-Fi by Facebook’. It provided Wi-Fi connectivity to users living in Dharavi, Mumbai, and offered them 2GB free daily data for the first 30 days.