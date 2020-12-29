OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With Latest Android Security Patch Out Now

OnePlus Nord is reportedly receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.10 update. The update has been rolled out for the users of the device globally. It comes with general improvements, system stability for the device, and the latest Android Security Patch. Not only the latest Android Security Patch, but the update also brings the September 2020 Google Mobile Services (GMS) package to the device. The build number of the update for different regions is different. For India, the build number of the update is ‘OxygenOS 10.15.10.AC01DA’. For other regions such as Europe, the build number is ‘OxygenOS.10.5.10.AC01BA’ whereas the global update’s build number is ‘OxygenOS 10.5.10.AC01AA’ — more details ahead.

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update Changelog

First of all, the changelog of the update suggests that the device is getting the December 2020 Android Security Patch. Adding to this, it is also getting the September 2020 Google Mobile Services (GMS) package.

The update brings system stability and general bug fixes to the device. The update will install the OnePlus Store app on the devices. For the unaware, OnePlus Store is a mobile application by OnePlus where all of its products are available to be purchased. This app can be uninstalled by the user upon wish.

The company has mentioned that this is an over-the-air (OTA) update which will be rolled out to the users in a staged manner. This means that some users will receive the update sooner than others. Users can also check for the update manually by going to the Settings > System > System Updates. If there are any pending updates left to be installed, they should reflect here.

OnePlus Nord Specifications and Price

OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED screen. It is a 5G smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The chipset is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, the users can also expand the internal storage through a microSD card.

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens which is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. There is a 32MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. The smartphone comes with a 4,115mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T.

It is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.