Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in India Reduced by Rs 2,000 to Rs 17,999

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy A31 has received a fresh price cut in India which drops the price to Rs 17,999. Samsung introduced the Galaxy A31 back in June at Rs 21,999. Later on, the South Korean company reduced the smartphone’s price by Rs 2,000 to Rs 21,999. And the latest Rs 2,000 price cut drops the price of the smartphone to only Rs 17,999. Samsung has the habit of reducing prices of its smartphones immediately after the launch and the Galaxy A31 is getting the same treatment. Not many brands in India decrease the prices of their smartphones in the first six months of launch. Then we have Samsung capable of dropping the prices even after a week of a new smartphone launch.

Samsung Galaxy A31: Check New Price

The Galaxy A31 in India comes in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage priced at Rs 21,999 at the launch. After two price drops, the phone will now be available for purchase at Rs 17,999. The new price is already effective across Flipkart, Amazon India and Samsung’s online store. Since the Galaxy A series is aimed at the offline market, the handset’s price will be reduced across the retail stores.

The smartphone comes in three colour options- Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush White. As noted, the Galaxy A series is aimed at the offline market so the specifications does not impress many. The handset rocks a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. At the heart of the phone is the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Samsung also allows the users to expand storage using a microSD card for up to 512GB.

The Galaxy A31 rocks a 5000mAh battery, but sadly it has 15W fast charging unlike other phones in the price range, delivering up to 65W fast charging support. Thanks to the AMOLED screen, the Galaxy A31 has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As for the cameras, there’s a quad-camera on the back featuring 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. The company also added a 20MP snapper on the front for selfies and video calls.

For the new asking price of Rs 17,999, the Galaxy A31 goes against Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme 7 Pro and Poco X3 which offer superior hardware when compared to the A31.