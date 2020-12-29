COAI Strongly Condemns Farmers’ Protest of Disrupting Telecom Towers in Punjab

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) expressed its disappointment over farmers cutting power supply to Jio’s towers in Punjab. The farmers are currently protesting against the government three farm laws. According to them, the new farm laws benefit the Mukesh Ambani, who also owns Reliance Jio. Because of this reason, farmers are disturbing the power supply of the telco’s towers. COAI DG SP Kochhar said the firm respects people’s right to protest on any issue, however, sabotaging the telecom network infrastructure is strongly condemned. Reliance Jio officials already met the government executives in Punjab on discussing the matter. The Punjab CM also ordered cops to take action against those destroying the telecom towers.

COAI DG Says Disruption of Towers is Causing Immense Inconvenience

Many people are currently relying on mobile services to access the internet for attending online classes, attending meetings via zoom, and so on. COAI says telecom services are now considered as ‘essential,’ because of the pandemic. The disruption of telecom towers is causing ‘immense inconvenience’ to the common man for whom the mobile services are essential, said the COAI DG. The COAI represents telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea.

As India entered into lockdown in March, the ground staff of telecom operators worked hard to provide reliable services. But seeing the services disrupt as part of the protest by farmers is disappointing, Kochhar further said.

So far, a total of 1561 mobile towers of Reliance Jio were affected according to the Punjab state government. Earlier reports added that farmers are cutting the power supply to the towers of Reliance Jio alongside physically damaging them. As for the official count, Punjab has a total of 21306 mobile towers across 22 districts, and an ET Telecom report now says 433 towers have been repaired as of Monday.

In other news, the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered cops in the state to take strict action against the ones who are disrupting the telecom towers. The CM issued a ‘stern warning’ against vandalisation of mobile towers and disruption of telecom services in the state and similarly asked the cops to take action against the people who are performing such unlawful activities.

Reliance Jio already expressed its disappointment over farmers disturbing the telecom towers and urged the Punjab government to take immediate action. Jio users are also reporting network issues in Punjab due to the disconnected telecom towers.