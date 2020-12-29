Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi Likely to Launch Identity Verification in Replacement for OTP

Telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are reportedly working on to bring a new mobile identity service that will replace the current OTP verification method. Right now, customers are required to enter an OTP generated by the client on the registered mobile number to avail some services. For example, if a customer is making a bank transaction at an e-commerce website, an OTP verification is required to process the transaction. However, a new ET Telecom report says telcos will soon verify the customers using their mobile numbers using a new technology called ‘Mobile Identity.’ The top three telcos are expecting to roll out this feature by the end of H1 2021. The report also added that the feature is currently being ‘piloted’ by the telcos.

Telcos Piloting New Mobile Identity Feature: What You Need to Know

The ET Telecom report highlights telecom operators will likely team up with companies like Route Mobile that provide these mobile identity services. As per the information available on Route Mobile’s website, ‘Mobile Identity as a Service,’ is a ‘secure universal log-in solution,’ that matches the user to their mobile phone. It allows the users to log into websites and applications quickly without the need to remember passwords and usernames. And Route Mobile also says the service is a safe, secure and no personal information will be shared without permission.

Here’s how the service might work:

Step 1: Route Mobile will identify the serving operator and requests the end user for authentication.

Step 2: The user identifies themselves with the PIN

Step 3: The end-user then confirms either single or dual-channel authentication sent on their mobile phone

Step 4: An authentication success or failure response is sent back to to the DSP.

Do make a note that the report did not highlight the technology to be used by telecom operators for rolling out this service. But going by the information available on Route Mobile’s website, the technology mentioned above will likely be used. As noted, the technology will be rolled out to the general public depending on regulatory clearances, and they are expecting a rollout by the end of H1 2021.

For the unaware, telecom operators are currently using the OTP verification model for authentication purposes. This procedure, at times, becomes cumbersome as the verification process might be timed out after a certain duration. This procedure is also open to cyberattacks in which the hackers can get hold of the OTP before the users. All these reasons mean telcos are planning to roll out a new mobile identity solution to the users.