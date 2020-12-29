BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Recharge Revised to Offer Eros Now Content for 365 Days

Government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has silently revised the Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan. The telco did not change the basic benefits, however, it revised the OTT subscription benefits. For the unaware, BSNL’s Rs 1,999 prepaid plan offers Lokdhun and Eros Now subscriptions for up to one year. Earlier, BSNL offered Lokdhun subscription for one year and Eros Now subscription for 60 days. After the revision, the telco will offer Eros Now subscription for 365 days, whereas the Lokdhun subscription benefit has been reduced to 60 days. As for other benefits, users get 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day for 365 days. The Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge is available across all the circle where BSNL is operating.

BSNL Revises Rs 1,999 Prepaid Recharge: Check New Benefits

BSNL bundles Lokdhun and Eros Now subscriptions with few prepaid plans and the Rs 1,999 is part of the same list. Starting with the basic benefits, BSNL is offering unlimited voice calling in home circles and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi. The plan also comes with 3GB data per day after which the speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps. Overall, the plan offers 1095GB of data for 365 days. Lastly, the Rs 1,999 recharge from BSNL also ships with 100 SMSes per day to any network while roaming in Mumbai and Delhi.

Moving on, the plan also comes with OTT subscriptions. Users get free access to Lokdhun content for 60 days and Eros Now subscription for 365 days. As noted, BSNL earlier used to offer Eros Now subscription for 60 days and Lokdhun content for 365 days. Lastly, BSNL users will also get free access to Personalised Ringback Tone with unlimited song change option for the entire validity period. The revised plan will be effective from January 1, 2021.

BSNL’s Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge is one of the best annual plan available right now, especially when compared to the yearly plans from private telcos- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The private telecom operators are not offering any 3GB data per day annual plan, whereas BSNL has the Rs 1,999 plan across India.

Very soon, BSNL will start offering its network services in Mumbai and Delhi telecom circles as well as MTNL’s license is expiring on January 10, 2021. BSNL currently has services across 20 telecom circles and it also lacks 4G services. Once it launches 4G services and expands operations to 22 circles, it will be able to compete better with the private telcos.