ACT Fibernet Takes on Jio and Airtel by Offering Unlimited Data With Broadband Plans

ACT Fibernet (also known as Atria Convergence Technologies) has finally made the much-awaited change to its broadband plans. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) has started offering unlimited data with its broadband plans, finally taking on Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber and BSNL Bharat Fiber. The new change from ACT Fibernet is for the broadband plans which are available in Chennai city. However, we are expecting ACT Fibernet to make similar changes in other cities as well. Although ACT Fibernet is calling the plans in Chennai as ‘unlimited data’ ones, there’s a FUP limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB per month. For the unaware, JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber also has a similar FUP limit of 3.3TB on every broadband affordable broadband plan they are offering. Some of ACT Fibernet’s premium plans in Chennai have a different FUP limit.

ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans in Chennai Now Offer Unlimited Data

The Bengaluru-based wired broadband operator currently has ten broadband plans in Chennai, starting at Rs 820 and going all the way up to Rs 4,999. Starting with the ACT Basic plan, it costs Rs 820 per month and offers 60 Mbps upload & download speeds up to 3.3TB per month after which the speeds will be reduced to 512 Kbps. The next four broadband plans ACT Blaze (125 Mbps), ACT Blast Promo (200 Mbps), ACT Storm (250 Mbps) and ACT Lightning (300 Mbps), priced at Rs 1,020, Rs 1,075, Rs 1,125 and Rs 1,325 all offer 3.3TB FUP limit and 1 Mbps after FUP speeds.

Moving on, the ACT Thunder broadband plan of 1,529 offers the same 300 Mbps speeds as Rs 1,325, but the FUP limit is on the higher side at 4000GB or 4TB. Next on the list is the ACT Incredible plan that’s priced at Rs 1,999 for 350 Mbps speeds, 5000GB or 5TB FUP limit and 2 Mbps after FUP speeds.

ACT Fibernet now has a total of three broadband plans with 1 Gbps speeds in Chennai. The ACT Giga, ACT Exceptional and ACT Phenomenal, priced at Rs 2,999, Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999, all ship with 1 Gbps speeds, but the FUP limit is different at 5TB, 8TB and 10TB, respectively. The upgraded ACT Fibernet plans for Chennai city are listed on the image above.

The popular broadband operator has over 1.5 million subscribers under its belt. ACT Fibernet also says the unlimited data plans in Chennai city shall apply only to the residential plans and shall not apply to enterprises plans. Also, it says the unlimited data plans are only for the personal use of the subscriber and cannot be used for any commercial purposes.