JioFiber Offers Parallel Calls on Mobile Feature: What Exactly Is It?

Reliance JioFiber is growing at a rapid pace. According to Trai, JioFiber added 1.8 lakh new customers in October 2020 and we are expecting it to grow. While the subscriber growth is not expected as Reliance Jio wants it to be, there’s no denying that JioFiber is one of the best fibre-based broadband operators in India. In line with Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL Bharat Fiber, JioFiber also bundles free landline service with broadband plans. Yes, you heard it right; JioFiber users can make or receive free voice calls to any network within India at no extra cost. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) calls this service as ‘JioFixedVoice,’ and it can be configured on both smartphones and a landline telephone. JioFiber is providing a feature called ‘Parallel Calls on Mobile’ at no extra cost. Continue reading to know what exactly is this feature from JioFiber.

JioFiber Parallel Calls on Mobile Feature Explained

The latest feature from JioFiber allows users to get notified on their smartphone whenever they get a landline call. JioFiber says the users will never miss a landline call with Parallel Calls on the mobile feature. It allows the users to bind their Jio mobile number and the JioFiberVoice number so that whenever an incoming call arrives on the landline, the user’s Jio mobile number will also ring.

To enable this feature, existing JioFiber users can log into their account on the website or MyJio mobile app. After logging in, they will have to head over to the ‘Parallel calls on mobile’ section where they will be presented with the screen to register their Jio mobile number. Users will have to verify their Jio mobile number in the next step, after which the Jio mobile number and JioFiberVoice number will be bound.

After that, whenever a landline call arrives on the user’s JioFixedVoice number on the landline, the customer’s Jio mobile number will also ring. The only condition to use this feature is the Jio mobile number and JioFiberVoice number should belong to the same circle. For those unaware, the JioFiberVoice number will be provided to the users after the successful activation of fixed-line voice calling services.

We already know what JioFiber allows users to make voice calls with the JioFiberVoice number using the JioCall app on smartphones. After activating the JioFiberVoice number, users will have to download the JioCall app from the Google Play Store or App Store for logging in and making voice calls. JioFiber allows users to set up their fixed-line number on six smartphones.