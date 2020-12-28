OnePlus 9 Rumoured to Offer 30W Wireless Charging and 4500mAh Battery

We are just three months away from the rumoured March launch date for the OnePlus 9 series. Slowly, more details regarding the devices are coming out unofficially. Last week, we saw a major leak regarding the OnePlus 9 Lite. Alongside that leak, a major OnePlus 9 leak was also popped up online, courtesy of 91mobiles. The report says OnePlus is adding wireless charging support to the vanilla OnePlus 9 as well. The first OnePlus smartphone to feature wireless charging was the OnePlus 8 Pro. While the company decided not to include the wireless charging feature on the recently launched OnePlus 8T, it is including the same on its two upcoming two phones- the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, at least that’s what this new report is suggesting. Besides, the OnePlus 9 is also rumoured to offer a 4500mAh battery.

OnePlus 9: 30W Wireless Charging and 65W Wired Charging

91mobiles, citing a trusted source, reported that the upcoming OnePlus 9 would have 30W wireless charging support. This is the same technology used by OnePlus on the 8 Pro, and the company even has a 30W wireless charger at Rs 3,990 in India. Earlier, it was expected that only the OnePlus 9 Pro would have wireless charging support. The smartphone also said to have reverse wireless charging, unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro which lacked this feature. So the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will have wireless charging and reverse wireless charging features.

As for other details, the OnePlus 9 will have a punch-hole display and flat-screen, similar to the OnePlus 8 and 8T smartphones. The report further highlights the company is adding a slightly bigger 4500mAh battery on the OnePlus 9 compared to the 4300mAh unit we saw on the OnePlus 8. Lastly, the standard OnePlus 9 is also expected to have 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus 9 Pro will likely feature a bigger battery, but it will keep the charging speeds at 65W itself.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones seem to have many similarities with the Pro model having a Quad HD+ display and better camera setup. The display refresh rate, processor, RAM options and charging technologies will likely be similar on both the models. The cheaper OnePlus 9 Lite will be the company’s affordable flagship smartphone for 2021 with Snapdragon 865 SoC.

The rumoured launch date of OnePlus 9 series is March 2021, but the Chinese company is yet to confirm this news. The OnePlus Watch may also arrive with the trio of phones. Right after the OnePlus 9 series, the Chinese company will have the OnePlus Nord SE launch, an earlier report hinted.