Early Renders of OnePlus 9 Pro Hint at Quad-Camera Setup and Curved Display

After the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro renders have leaked online for the first time. And as we expected, the phone looks very identical to the OnePlus 8 Pro. These early renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro suggest the phone will have a quad-camera setup, curved display of 6.7-inch in size and a glass back. We already know the OnePlus 9 Pro will offer 5G support and Snapdragon 875 chipset courtesy of several Geekbench listings in recent times. To recall, the OnePlus 8 Pro arrived with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support, 30W wireless charging, IP68 certification and more. The 9 Pro will replace the 8 Pro which is currently the company’s flagship offering.

OnePlus 9 Pro: What the Renders Suggest Us

Unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro which had three cameras stacked vertically on the rear, the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to employ a rectangular-shaped module like the recently launched OnePlus 8T. The OnePlus 9 Pro will have four cameras inside the rectangular model with three sensors stacked vertically in one column whereas the fourth sensor and the LED flash stacked in another column. These renders are revealed by Onleaks touting them as ‘early renders’ of the smartphone.

To the front, Onleaks suggests the phone will sport a 6.7-inch screen, probably of Quad HD+ resolution like the OnePlus 7 Pro and 8 Pro smartphones. The handset also seems to retain the curved edges on the screen. Lastly, we can see the phone having a glass back panel.

Other rumoured specifications of the OnePlus 9 Pro include Snapdragon 875 SoC with 5G support, slightly bigger battery with wireless charging support, 65W fast charging support and IP68 certification.

Apart from the OnePlus 9 Pro, the Chinese smartphone company will also unveil the OnePlus 9, which will be the successor to OnePlus 8T that was launched last month. In a separate report, 91mobiles says the OnePlus 9 will have two 48MP camera sensors on the back similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro. This could also be the case with the OnePlus 9 Pro as well. Both the smartphones are expected to officially launch in March 2021.