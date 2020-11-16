Early CAD Render of OnePlus 9 Suggests Similar Design to OnePlus 8T

We are still months away from the launch of the OnePlus 9 series and a CAD render of the standard OnePlus 9 already popped up online. This could mean that OnePlus is preparing an early launch for its next flagship series. A recent report said that the OnePlus 9 series would launch in March 2021, whereas the Galaxy S21 series could launch in January itself. While there’s no official confirmation on the OnePlus 9 series launch date, this early CAD render of the device reveals the likely design of the smartphone. The standard OnePlus 9 could likely launch alongside the OnePlus 9 Pro next year. This is an early CAD render of the OnePlus 9 so take this leak with a grain of salt.

OnePlus 9 CAD Render: Similar Design to OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus 8T was launched just a few weeks ago and it is one of the best smartphones to buy under Rs 50,000 this year. OnePlus seems to reserve the same design as OnePlus 8T to OnePlus 9, at least that’s what the leaked CAD render suggests. The OnePlus 9 CAD render indicates the phone will have a triple camera setup on the back, a single punch-hole camera on the front and a flat display.

The triple camera module on the back is very identical to the that of the OnePlus 8T. The lone render was leaked by 91mobiles. The publication also highlighted the OnePlus 9 would sport a slightly bigger 6.65-inch screen. Other rumoured specifications of the handset include a Full HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 875 chipset with 5G support and 65W fast charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro could feature some major upgrades next year.

Right after this CAD render came out, popular tipster Max J took to Twitter saying it is not an accurate render and the design of the OnePlus 9 is yet to be finalised. The OnePlus 8T was a major upgrade over the OnePlus 8 that was released just six months prior to the former. So we are expecting the OnePlus 9 to feature minor upgrades over the 8T, whereas the 9 Pro could pack some noticeable upgrades over the OnePlus 8 Pro. Nevertheless, these are our predictions and the rumoured launch date is still four months away.