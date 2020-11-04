Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Likely to Launch on January 14, 2021

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S21 series on January 14, 2021. The Galaxy S21 series will include three devices- the standard Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+ and the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra. Earlier, we have seen the renders of the Galaxy S21 and the January 2021 launch was also tipped. Now, we have the exact launch date, thanks to the tipster Jon Prosser. He also says Samsung will take pre-orders of the devices on the launch date itself, but the shipping will start on January 29, 2021. So far, the Galaxy S21 devices are said to be minor upgrades over the Galaxy S20 series. Going by the renders, we can confirm the company is ditching curved display design and they will also come powered by Exynos 2100 SoC in India and other Asian markets.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch and Pre-Order Details Leaked

Samsung’s upcoming flagship devices could launch in several colours- Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink. It is exciting to see Samsung launching the Galaxy S21 series ahead of the usual February-March release. Even OnePlus is said to launch the OnePlus 9 series sometime in March 2021.

The exact reason for why Samsung is launching the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021 is unknown at the moment. If a recent report is to be believed, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, despite being one of the best Android phones of 2020 isn’t doing well in terms of sales. Even the Galaxy S20+ has been discounted in India to Rs 49,999 during the festive season.

Leaks suggest that Samsung is ditching the curved screens for the Galaxy S21 series. The phones could be powered by the in-house Exynos 2100 processor in India, whereas we will see the Snapdragon 875 SoC models in countries like the United States and China. Samsung will most likely retain features like 120Hz AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint scanners and big batteries on the Galaxy S21 series. The phones are also expected to come with Penta-camera setups on the back with two telephoto lens.

More details regarding the entire Galaxy S21 lineup are expected to surface online in the coming weeks.