Infinix Smart 4 With MediaTek Helio A22 and Dual Camera Setup Launched in India

Infinix has launched a new smartphone for the Indian market namely Infinix Smart 4. This device is going to be powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 and sport a dual-camera setup at the rear. The smartphone will run on Android 10 out of the box. The device is limited to support up to 4G connectivity only. Infinix Smart 4 has been launched in four distinct colours and a single variant only. Let’s take a look at all the specifications, price, and availability of the device in India.

Infinix Smart 4 Specifications

Infinix Smart 4 comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ Incell IPS display. The screen comes with a 20:5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is MediaTek Helio A22 coupled with 2GB of RAM. The Infinix Smart 4 runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) out of the box. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear of the device. The primary sensor is a 13MP lens paired with a depth sensor. For clicking selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP sensor at the front.

Infinix Smart 4 has a ton of smart camera features. The camera of the device gets the support of Auto Scene Detection, Custom Brokeh, Panorama, AI 3D Beauty, AI HDR, AR Animoji, AI 3D Body Shaping and more.

The device comes with 32GB of internal storage which the user can expand using an external microSD card. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack for users who prefer wired earphones. For additional security, there is a fingerprint scanner at the back.

The Infinix Smart 4 comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery which can support up to 10W fast-charging. The device weighs 207 grams so it not very light and measures 171.82×77.96×8.9mm.

Infinix Smart 4 Price

The Infinix Smart 4 will go on sale in India from November 8, 12 PM via Flipkart. The device will be available in four different colours – Ocean Wave, Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet and will sell for Rs 6,999 for its single 2GB+32GB variant.

It is worthy to note that the Infix Smart 4 Plus was also launched in a single variant (3GB+32GB) for Rs 7,999 back in July 2020.