Reliance Orbic Entry-Level Smartphone With Android 10 and Snapdragon QM215 Spotted Online

It seems like Reliance Industries is bringing back the Orbic smartphone series as part of its partnership with search giant Google. Over the last few days, we have seen a lot of Orbic smartphones receiving certifications and gearing up for the launch. A new Google Play Console listing has now revealed the key specifications of Reliance Orbic smartphone with the model number- RC545L. The listing revealed the handset will run Android 10 probably Android 10 (Go Edition) out of the box and it will be powered by Qualcomm QM215 Mobile Platform. Over the last few weeks, we have been hearing rumours of an Android-powered smartphone from the house of Reliance Jio-owned by Reliance Industries.

Reliance Orbic RC545L Spotted: What You Need to Know

We have seen Reliance Industries launching 4G smartphones under the ‘LYF’ branding in recent years. Due to the cutthroat competition, Reliance stopped launching new phones since 2017. Before Lyf, Reliance used to launch feature phones under ‘Orbic’ branding. Now, the company will launch Android-powered phones under the same Orbic branding.

The Reliance Orbic smartphone with model number RC545L sports an HD+ display and the render of the device reveals an 18:9 aspect ratio with thick bezels on the front. It has the Qualcomm QM215 (Snapdragon QM215) system-on-chip and the listing did not reveal RAM information, but we are expecting it to have just 1GB of RAM. The phone will have an Adreno 306 GPU. The listing was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma.

Notably, the handset will run Android 10. Since it is an entry-level smartphone, we are not expecting Reliance to use full-fledged Android. Instead, the phone could run Android 10 (Go Edition) out of the box. The app icons in the render also suggest the same.

Reliance Orbic RC545L: Expected Price in India

Recent reports surfaced online suggest that Reliance Industries will be betting on the pricing aspect with their entry-level Android smartphone. The company is said to launch the handset with a $40 price tag that translates to around Rs 3,000. Reliance already disrupted the feature phone market with the first generation JioPhone, but that was a feature phone 4G support. Now, a full-fledged Android Go or Android smartphone is coming from the house of Reliance with 4G support on board.

Reliance Industries and Google also approached CCI for the approval of the latter’s investment. If CCI gives the nod, we will soon see the Reliance Orbic smartphone in real life. What are your expectations on this upcoming smartphone from Reliance? Let us know by commenting below.