BSNL Fiber Popular Broadband Plans Which Ship With OTT Subscription and Decent FUP Limit

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the oldest broadband internet providers in the country. Over the last few years, BSNL has understood the importance of giving customers more than what they expect for a lesser price. Thus the telco offers its customers some really interesting broadband plans which aren’t priced too high but offer a ton of benefits. There are some BSNL broadband plans which provide a lot of data benefits to the customers and are always in high demand. We are listing all those plans for you so that you can also take advantage of the benefits these plans have to offer. Read ahead to find out all these plans.

BSNL Fiber Popular Broadband Plans

The first plan in the list is of Rs 849. This plan is named ‘Fibro 600GB CUL’. From the name itself, it is clear that this plan offers customers 600GB monthly FUP data. The speed that customers get with this plan is of 50 Mbps. Unlimited downloading is available but once the FUP data limit is reached, the internet speed drops to 2 Mbps. There is also unlimited voice calling available.

The second plan is ‘Superstar 300’. This plan is priced at Rs 779 per month and the unique thing about this plan is that it comes with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. Along with the OTT benefit, this plan offers 300GB FUP data with 50 Mbps speed. Post consumption of FUP data, the internet speed drops to 2 Mbps. The customers also get unlimited voice calling benefit.

Coming to the third plan, it is the ‘Superstar 500’. This plan offers the same benefits as of the ‘Superstar 300’ plan. The only difference is with this plan the customers get 500GB FUP data instead of 300GB. This plan is priced at Rs 949 per month.

Another interesting and popular plan that BSNL broadband customers can take advantage of is ‘Fibro 750GB’. This plan is priced at Rs 1,277 per month. It offers customers 100 Mbps speed but with that also provides 750GB FUP data. Post consumption of FUP data, the speed for the customer drops to 2 Mbps. There is again unlimited calling benefit included with this plan.

There is one more interesting and popular BSNL broadband plan that the customers of the telco can enjoy. It comes for Rs 1,999 and is named ‘Fibro 33GB CUL’. This plan comes with the benefit of 100 Mbps speed. If you are wondering why this plan is priced so expensive, the reason is because of the way the data is provided to the customer. Customer opting for this plan gets 33GB daily data at the speed of 100 Mbps post which the speed drops to 4 Mbps.

These are the few popular BSNL broadband plans which offer a ton of data benefits and along with that also offer OTT benefits.