Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: Which One to Buy?

Samsung launches some of the most expensive smartphones in India. The South Korean tech giant launched its latest smartphones in the Note series yesterday — the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It is priced quite heavily and people will be wondering whether it would be the best buy or not. Earlier this year, Samsung also launched the S20 series in India and S20 Ultra from the series is also priced around the same range as of Note 20 Ultra. Another smartphone that people might look to buy from the Note series is Note 10+. Even though it was launched last year, the smartphone has all the essential specs and can deliver great performance under heavy usage. So let’s take a look at Note 20 Ultra vs Note 10+ vs S20 Ultra and see which smartphone comes out on the top.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: Display

Let’s start with the display of the devices. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x curved edge display. A noteworthy feature of the screen is that it can support up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has an aspect ratio of 19:3:9. So the screen is quite large and the curved edge display makes it even more elegant with 120Hz refresh rate support.

Coming to the S20 Ultra, it has a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. Pixel count on the screen is 511ppi. The Galaxy S20 Ultra can also support a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. There is a no curved edge screen though.

The Note 10+ comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2280 pixels) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display. Note 10+ can only support a refresh rate of up to 60Hz which is quite a bummer when compared to the Note 20 Ultra and S20 Ultra’s display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: Camera

The camera is easily one of the most important elements for any smartphone today. Starting with Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor of the camera is a 108MP lens, paired with a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12MP tertiary sensor. The highlight of the rear camera setup of Note 20 Ultra is its 3x optical zoom and 50x space zoom feature. Along with that, you can record videos in up to 8K with the Note 20 Ultra. As for clicking selfies, there is a 10MP sensor at the front.

The S20 Ultra also comes with a triple camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor of the camera setup is a 108MP lens paired with a 48MP telephoto sensor and a 12MP sensor. The highlight of the camera is its new periscope-style telephoto lens which will support 10x hybrid optical zoom and maximum zoom of up to 100x. As for shooting selfies, there is a 40MP sensor at the front.

The Note 10+ also comes with a triple camera setup at the rear. The main camera of the setup is a 12MP wide-angle sensor paired with a secondary 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. There is also a depth sensor included in the camera setup. For clicking selfies, there is a 10MP sensor at the front.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: Specs

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with One UI on top of Android 10. Powering the smartphone is octa-core Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The chipset will be paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM. There are three options to go for when looking at the internal storage of the device — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. You can further increase the storage capacity with the help of a microSD card. There is a 4,500mAh battery inside the smartphone which supports wired fast charging along with wireless charging.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 SoC. The chipset is paired with 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There are three onboard storage options for the users to choose from — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The S20 Ultra storage can also be expanded through a microSD card. There is a 5000mAh battery inside the smartphone which can support 45W fast charging if the customer goes for the optional adapter.

Coming to the Galaxy Note 10+, out of the box, the smartphone comes with Android 10 and One UI on top. It is powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC which is paired with 12GB RAM. There are two onboard storage options available for the smartphone — 256GB and 512GB. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. There is a 4300mAh battery inside which can support 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: Price and Verdict

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available for pre-booking in India with 256GB internal storage variant priced at Rs 1,04,999. It is available in two colours for pre-booking — Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. Pricing of the other 4G variant should be out soon if Samsung decides to launch it in India.

As for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is already launched in India, it comes for a price of Rs 97,999 for its 12GB of RAM + 128GB of internal storage. This is the current pricing of the smartphone and is susceptible to change anytime the company wants. It is available in Cosmic Gray colour.

The Galaxy Note 10+ can be found at different prices in Amazon and Flipkart for its same variant. Its 12GB + 256GB storage variant is available at Rs 83,499 (Aura Glow) and Rs 84,999 (Aura Black) on Amazon. There is also a 12GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 89,999 (Aura Glow) on Amazon.

So from the comparison, it is clear that Note 20 Ultra is better than both the S20 Ultra and Note 10+ in the display department. However, the display of Note 20 Ultra and S20 Ultra is very much close to being alike. In the camera department as well, both Note 20 Ultra and S20 Ultra almost have similar cameras. At the same time, it is worth mentioning that S20 Ultra has the 100x Space Zoom which is a unique feature not present in either Note 20 Ultra or Note 10+.

Performance-wise, Note 20 Ultra comes with the most powerful SoC and understandably so because it is the most recent smartphone amongst the three. There won’t be an issue with internal storage on any of the smartphones since there is an expandable storage option on all of them. So it won’t be wrong to argue that Note 20 Ultra is the most powerful device amongst the three, but then it is also the most expensive. The S20 Ultra doesn’t fall too far behind the Note 20 Ultra. With pricing almost on the similar range, if you don’t want a stylus and want a little toned-down version of Note 20 Ultra, go for S20 Ultra. In case you want to save a little, then go for Note 10+.