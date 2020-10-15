Samsung Users Can Get Galaxy S20+ for Rs 49,999 in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, More Details

Samsung is offering pretty heavy discounts to the users on its select Galaxy devices and smart wearables. Samsung’s festive offer will be available for the users shopping from Flipkart. Flipkart has announced ‘Big Billion Days’ sale from October 16 to October 21, 2020. During this period, Samsung users can get flagship devices such as Galaxy S20+ and Note 10+ with massive discounts. Adding to this, the Galaxy F41, a mid-range device is also on offer with a discount to the users. More on the story ahead.

Samsung Galaxy Devices on Discount in Flipkart Big Billion Days

Samsung Galaxy S20+ which is normally priced at Rs 77,999 will be sold for Rs 49,999 in the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Samsung is also offering ‘Smart Upgrade’ to the users. The ‘Smart Upgrade’ price for the Galaxy S20+ is Rs 34,999.

Smart Upgrade is an offer by Samsung wherein the user can buy the smartphone for a price of Rs 34,999. This means that the user is paying 70% of the discounted price. After using the smartphone for 12 months, it is upon the user to either pay the rest 30% amount for the smartphone and keep using it. Or the user can also exchange it for another device on Flipkart without paying the leftover 30% amount.

Then there is the Note 10+ which is normally priced at Rs 84,999, but under the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, it will be sold for Rs 54,999. The Smart Upgrade price for Note 10+ is 38,499.

Along with this, Samsung Galaxy F41 which will be going on sale from October 16, 2020, will be available for Rs 15,499 (6GB+64GB) and Rs 16,499 (6GB+128GB) which means a discount of Rs 1,500 for the users. The Smart Upgrade price for the 6GB+64GB variant is Rs 11,549 and for the 6GB+128GB is Rs 10,849.

There are more offers from Samsung such as the Galaxy Watch 46mm Bluetooth which is normally priced at Rs 19,990 will be available for Rs 11,990. The Galaxy Tab A8 will be sold at Rs 8,999 against its original price of Rs 9,999. All the SBI credit and debit card users will get a 10% instant cashback, but there are no EMI offers.

The Flipkart Big Billion days are all set to start from October 16, 2020. But for the Flipkart Plus members, there will be early access to the sale (October 15, 12 PM). More smartphones from various companies are going to be sold at heavy discounts under the sale. The recently launched Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will also start selling in the Big Billion Days sale.