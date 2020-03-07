Tata Sky Long-Term Recharge of 12 Months Provides a User Extra 30 Days of Free Service

Highlights Tata Sky users can make use of Cashback offer to get free service

The offer also comes with temporary account suspension feature

Tata Sky has been running the offer for more than eight months now

After the implementation of National Tariff Order 1.0 last year, DTH and Cable TV operators removed the good-old long-term channel packs which used to come in three, six and one-year validity. After removing the long-term channel packs, operators came up with a new scheme called ‘Long-Term Recharges (LTR).’ As the name itself suggests, users can avail a similar channel pack or the same channels for a long period. And the service providers even started providing cashbacks/free service on these long-term recharges. The four pay DTH operators- Tata Sky, Dish TV, Sun Direct and Airtel Digital TV are having almost identical LTR offers. Talking about Tata Sky’s offer, it is known as ‘Tata Sky Cashback’ offer as part of which users can avail 30 days of free service on recharging the same channel pack for 12 months.

Tata Sky Cashback Offer: Everything You Need to Know

Trai’s tariff regime allows users to choose every single channel of their own. While there are several pre-defined channel packs from broadcasters and DTH operators, the majority of subscribers are only opting for individual channel selection to save some costs. Tata Sky Cashback offer allows users to avail a cashback equal to one-month charges. For example, if your channel pack per month costs Rs 335 and if you perform a recharge for 12 months, then the cashback amount of Rs 335 will be credited to your account within 48 hours of recharge. The offer works with any channel pack created by the user, which is a good thing to see.

Furthermore, if you think that Tata Sky will not allow modifying channels after recharging for one year, then you are wrong. The DTH operator says users have the complete flexibility to add/drop channels at their will. Furthermore, if a user recharges on Tata Sky portal, then the company will also provide free coupons worth the amount recharged.

And most importantly, it removes the hassle of recharging your Tata Sky account every month.

How to Avail Tata Sky Cashback Offer?

Tata Sky’s Cashback offer can be availed very easily. Existing Tata Sky users can recharge with an amount equivalent to or more than 12 times the monthly recharge value will receive the cashback amount for one month after 48 hours. Alternatively, users can click on the ‘Recharge Now’ button on the Tata Sky app or website and enter any amount. A pop-up will be generated, prompting with the correct recharge amount for the Tata Sky Cashback offer.

Tata Sky Cashback Offer Users Can Also Use Temporary Suspension Feature

Furthermore, the Tata Sky Cashback offer users can also make use of a unique service being provided by Tata Sky right now. For the unaware, Tata Sky allows its subscribers to temporarily suspend their account for a period of five days. And the best part is the Cashback offer users are also eligible for this offer.

Existing Tata Sky users can head over to the mobile app to suspend their account or alternatively they can call the customer support team. And yes, the service is free of cost.