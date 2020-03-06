Infinix S5 Pro With 48MP Camera and 16MP Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India

Highlights Infinix S5 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage available on Flipkart at Rs 9,999.

Key features include Mediatek Helio P35 SoC, 48MP triple camera, 16MP pop-up selfie camera

Infinix S5 Pro is the cheapest phone with a pop-up selfie camera in India

Hong Kong-based phone maker Infinix launched its new phone, the Infinix S5 Pro in India via an online event. Just like other manufactures such as Realme, and Xiaomi, the company cancelled its public event over Coronavirus concerns and instead chose to release the phone in an online event. The Infinix S5 Pro starts at Rs 9,999 and features a pop-up selfie camera, making it one of the cheapest devices with a pop-up camera. The cheapest phone in the country before the Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera was the Honor 9X that starts at Rs 13,999.

Infinix S5 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Infinix S5 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full View IPS LCD display with FullHD+ resolution. The screen offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a pixel density of 394 PPI along with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the S5 Pro is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The mobile chipset is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device offers further storage expansion up to 256GB via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Infinix S5 Pro sports a triple camera system on the rear along with an LED flash. The device packs a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a low light sensor. The front of the phone is equipped with a 16MP pop-up camera with f/2.0 aperture and comes with AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty and Wide Selfie modes. While the company did not confirm which 48MP primary sensor it used on the rear side, we are expecting it to be the Samsung ISOCELL GM1.

The Infinix S5 Pro packs a 4000mAh battery that is claimed to offer 14 hours of talk time on a single charge. For connectivity, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, and Bluetooth 5.0. Additionally, the handset also comes with face unlock, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and DTS Surround Sound. The phone runs Android 10 based XOS 6.0 (DolphinOS) out of the box.

Infinix S5 Pro Price & Availability in India

The Infinix S5 Pro will go on sale from March 13 at Rs 9,999 on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The device will be available in two colour options: Forest Green and Violet. Infinix launched the device in only one variant- 4GB+64GB.