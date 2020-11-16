Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box Price Temporarily Reduced to Rs 2,799

DTH operator Tata Sky has introduced a new offer to the customers who are looking to purchase a connection. The offer, introduced as part of this Diwali 2020, allows the new customers to get up to Rs 400 off on the company’s Set-Top Boxes. Tata Sky is offering Rs 400 discount on its premium HD+ Set-Top Box, whereas the Android TV-based Binge+ STB is available with Rs 200 discount. However, Tata Sky mentioned on its website that the new discount offer is applicable only on online payments. The discount offer is available on HD, Binge+ and +HD STBs, and the SD Set-Top Box misses out on this offer. It seems like the offer is a limited period one, so head over Tata Sky’s website to purchase the connection.

Tata Sky HD Set-Box Now Available at Rs 1,349

Customers looking to purchase a new Tata Sky connection can head over to the company’s website. As noted, the SD Set-Top Box is not part of this offer. Tata Sky’s HD Set-Top Box which usually retails for Rs 1,499 is now available at Rs 1,349; Do make a note that customers will have to apply the code- ‘TSKY150’ at the checkout page.

The Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box based on Android TV is currently available at Rs 2,799, down from its usual price of Rs 2,999. The discount on the HD STB is Rs 150, while the same on the Binge+ STB is Rs 200. New Binge+ STB buyers will have to enter ‘TSKY200’ code in the payment page.

Lastly, Tata Sky is offering Rs 400 discount on its premium HD+ Set-Top Box which brings down the price to Rs 4,599 from Rs 4,999. The code to avail the discount is ‘TSKY400.’ We are not sure how long the offer lasts as Tata Sky introduced it a couple of days ago for Diwali 2020.

At Rs 2,799, the Tata Sky Binge+ is an excellent buy considering the company is providing Tata Sky Binge service worth Rs 299 per month for six months at no extra cost.