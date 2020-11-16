Vodafone Idea Users Can Recharge These Service Validity Prepaid Packs Under Rs 100

Telecom operators introduced the minimum recharge scheme a couple of years ago as part of which every prepaid user will have to recharge every month to keep their account active. This minimum recharge facility is currently applicable to all the prepaid users of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). The unlimited combo prepaid plans of the telcos start at above Rs 100, however, not every user will be interested in shelling out more than Rs 100 every month. This is the reason why the telcos have introduced affordable prepaid plans which extend your account’s service validity by 56 days. Vodafone Idea aka Vi is currently providing some ‘Service Validity Recharge Packs‘ to its prepaid users across the country. Continue reading to know more about these plans in detail.

Vodafone Idea Service Validity Prepaid Packs Start at Rs 39

The Service Validity Prepaid Packs from Vi currently start at Rs 39 and go all the way up to Rs 95. The Rs 39 Service Validity Pack offers Rs 30 limited validity talk time, 100MB data and all the local/national voice calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. The validity of this Rs 39 pack is 14 days.

Moving on, we have the Rs 49 Service Validity Prepaid Pack which is probably the plan every user will choose to keep their account active. The plan comes with Rs 38 talk time, 100MB data and the calls will be charged at the same 2.5 paise per second. As part of a promotional offer, Vi users recharging this plan via the company’s mobile app or website will be eligible for an additional 200MB data which totals at 300MB data for 28 days.

Next on the list is the Rs 79 Service Validity Prepaid Pack which ships with Rs 64 talk time, 200MB data and the voice calls will be charged at one paise per second. The validity of the plan is 28 days and the data benefit for a limited period is 400MB, subjected if the customer recharges the plan on Vi’s mobile app or website.

Lastly, there’s the Rs 95 Service Validity Prepaid Pack; It comes with Rs 74 limited validity talk time and 200MB data. All the local and national voice calls will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. The validity of this plan is on the higher side at 56 days.