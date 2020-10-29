BSNL Bharat Fiber Revamped Rs 499 Plan Against Base JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently revamped its Rs 499 broadband plan. For the unaware, the Rs 499 Bharat Fiber plan serves as the ideal entry-level plan in several areas where BSNL doesn’t offer the Rs 449 “Fiber Basic” plan introduced back on October 1, 2020. Now the internet service provider (ISP) has revamped its Rs 499 plan and it offers users 100GB data at 50 Mbps speed. Let’s compare the Rs 499 broadband plan from BSNL with the Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber base plans and see which one is better.

BSNL Rs 499 Plan

So the Rs 499 plan from BSNL only comes with 100GB data per month at high speed of 50 Mbps. Once the user has exhausted that data, he/she can resume browsing/downloading/uploading at 2 Mbps speed only. There is also unlimited voice calling included with the plan throughout India to any network. However, there are no over-the-top (OTT) benefits included with this plan. The thing to note here would be that the BSNL Rs 449 plan offers 3.3TB data at 30 Mbps speed for the month with other things remaining the same as of the Rs 499 plan. Despite the enhanced speed, it is interesting to see such a pricing structure from BSNL and with so, the massive differences in the benefits offered.

JioFiber Rs 399 Plan

The Rs 399 plan from JioFiber ships with 3.3TB (3,300GB) data with 30 Mbps speed. The download and upload speed is uniform with this plan. It is also free unlimited voice calling included with this plan and there are no OTT benefits just like the BSNL plan.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 Plan

The Rs 499 Airtel Xstream Fiber plan ships with 3.3TB (3,333GB) data and offers users 40 Mbps speed. There is an unlimited voice calling included with this plan as well. But there is one thing in this base plan which is not there in the base plans of JioFiber and BSNL and that is OTT benefits.

With the Airtel Xstream Fiber, users get access to OTT benefits such as Airtel Xstream Premium for 1 year, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, Voot Basic, Hungama Play, Eros Now, Ultra, and Shemaroo Me.

Which One is Better?

It is clear that Airtel Xstream Fiber offers the best value base broadband plan. There are OTT benefits and more data on offer from Airtel as compared to Jio and BSNL. BSNL with its Rs 499 plan offers enhanced speed as compared to its rivals, however, doesn’t offer large data benefits as with Airtel and Jio. While there is a price difference between Jio’s plan and Airtel’s base plan, the second-largest wired broadband provider in India provides a entry-level plan with much better value than what BSNL and Jio offer.